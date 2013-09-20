Hippocrates Publishing's Manuals Continues to Provide Hundreds of Medical Professionals Relevant Information in the Field of Medical Practice

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Some reputed medical publishing houses have started publishing manuals and booklets for medical practitioners with the specific aim of improving their business acumen.



These publishers understand and pay attention to the often overlooked need for guidance about how to start a medical practice. They provide guidance to new and experienced doctors about adeptly positioning them in the highly competitive medical services market.



Due to rapid advancement of science and technology, the business of medicine has become increasingly competitive. As a result many physicians are faced with specific challenges of setting up a medical practice that is popular and reputed too. This challenge is definitely beyond their medical expertise and know-how. Modern doctors now also must possess good business skills like medical practice marketing experience. Unfortunately no medical schools till date teach this important aspect of medical practice.



A reputed medical publishing house would provide physicians loads of valuable information to make their practice successful and profitable. They have specific books, manuals, and other materials that contain most recent crucial information regarding medical practice marketing, cash pay practices, and medical house call business model.



If a doctor is starting a medical practice he/she can make use of their publications that include comprehensive manuals that are highly informative, engaging, and inexpensive. These are short and written in easy to read language ideal for the hectic schedules of any modern-day healthcare professional. These can also be useful for nurse practitioners, health care advisors, and medical students. They contain useful hints and tips and time0tested techniques for a successful medical practice.



About HippocratesPublishing

Since 2004, Hippocrates Publishing has constantly worked hard and gained prominence for providing invaluable support to hundreds of medical professionals all over the world. Our most unique selling pint is the writing and publishing of books and booklets that can effectively assist physicians in medical practice marketing and specific medical practices. Their motto declares “Teaching Physicians the Business of Medicine” and they live up to it.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: United States

Contact Name: James Egidio

Contact Email :Contact@hippocratespublishing.com

Complete Address: 2881 S. Valley View #15 Las Vegas, NV 89102

Contact Phone: 800-373-2309

Website : http://www.hippocratespublishing.com