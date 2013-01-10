Hipundies.com Offers BEAUTY SLEEP Go Lightly Like Holly with Stylish Silk Sleep Masks

Broadway American Canyon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Getting your recommended dose of sleep has never been so easy (or glamorous) with the funky Mary Green Eye Mask collection available at Hipundies.com, a leading online retailer of stylish lingerie, sleepwear and related accessories.



Featuring an assortment of cheeky sayings and dainty detailing, the newest Mary Green Eye Masks to arrive on the Hipundies.com site promises to block out unwanted light and other disturbances. Channel your inner Holly GoLightly with the most popular design featuring Audrey Hepburn's signature look from Breakfast at Tiffany's.



An updated version of the classic style featured in the cult favorite movie, this sleep mask is made of luxurious silk satin in bright turquoise, the sleep mask features the iconic gold trim and artistic eyes. Popular as a sleeping mask, a great gift for a fab girlfriend, or even a costume accessory, the Breakfast at Tiffany's sleep mask is a fashionable treasure.



Mary Green's Breakfast at Tiffany's Sleep Mask has a suggested retail price of $35.



For more information or to make a purchase, please visit www.hipundies.com.



