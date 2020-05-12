Hire Aircraft Accident Lawyers in Alaska from Crowson Law Group

Anchorage, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Founded by James Crowson, the team at Crowson Law Group is driven by both compassion and passion. Their passion is to serve persons who would otherwise find it hard to express themselves in a courtroom. The law firm specializes in representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. This specialization emanates from the experience James Crowson went through back in the day as a lawyer. Earlier on, James' career revolved around representing health care providers and insurance firms in negligence claims. However, this didn't go so well with his values, so then James developed a passion for representing people in need of compensation and other benefits to help them take care of themselves and their loved ones after experiencing a loss.



"At Crowson Law Group, we have an experienced and dedicated team that assists injury victims across the state of Alaska," said the company spokesperson. "Our warm and friendly lawyers will help victims feel comfortable and secure - not frustrated and unsure of how to support the victims' family. We will do everything we can to help take the weight of the accident off their shoulders so that they can concentrate on getting better. No matter how the accident happened, if victims were injured in an automobile accident due to someone else's careless actions, they may be entitled to compensation for their injuries and other damages."



Crowson Law Group prides themselves in offering personalized services and assisting their clients during a difficult time. They understand that being involved in an accident can be frightening and messy. Those intending to contact lawyers in Anchorage, AK, should include Crowson Law Group in their search. They understand how difficult it is to make life work as the accident victim and the severe repercussions associated with succumbed injuries. That is the reason they put more effort into understanding all the aspects of clients' lawsuits. After following the impact of the accident on victims' life, they can stand up for them and ensure they get the deserved compensation.



"James Crowson, the founder of Crowson Law Group, grew up in a small town in North Carolina, where he learned to value hard work and commitment. He attended law school at the University of Georgia, where he received his Juris Doctor in law," explained the company spokesperson. "Because of his strong medical and science background, his first job in law was with a medical malpractice defense firm in Atlanta, Georgia. Determined to use what he had learned from working with some of the best insurance defense lawyers in the country to help individuals rather than insurance companies, James opened his law firm in his native state of North Carolina in the year 1994. Since then, James has represented thousands of injured people against insurance companies. In the year 2010, James fulfilled a long-time goal by coming to Alaska and making it his home."



The underlying personal injury action that can be brought against the aircraft and airlines of wrongful death can be undertaken where any aircraft crashes killing occupants. Relatives of the deceased take such legal action. Under such circumstances, the relatives should hire Alaska aircraft accidents lawyers from Crowson Law Group, which has extensive experience in handling such lawsuits.



About Crowson Law Group

Based in Anchorage and Wasilla in Alaska, the Crowson Law Group provides personal injury services to thousands of Alaska residents. It is essential for anyone involved in a car accident to contact a lawyer for car accident in Anchorage, who can provide the necessary assistance to help them receive the compensation that they deserve for the injuries suffered.