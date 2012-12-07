Hire Brisbane Termite Services for Complete Termite Treatment in Brisbane

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- For effective termite protection in Brisbane, various termite treatments such as eradication, chemical barriers and protection, replenishment systems and monitoring, etc. are used by the company. Termites are common house pests that survive by feeding on wood and other plant materials. The Brisbane Termite Services' exterminators educate customers about termite control methods.



They also explain that termite infestation in a house causes extreme wood damages followed by damage to other household materials e.g. cloth and carpet. Because it can be difficult to detect termites until they have caused severe problems, termite inspections in Brisbane are often the best course of action to keep a home termite-free.



Knowledgeable specialists working for Brisbane Termite Services determine the presence of termites simply by identifying the tell-tale signs of an infestation. The annual cost of termite damage to buildings in Australia is not known, but estimates exceed $100million. Whatever the real figures are, termites can cause significant damage with devastating financial and social implications.



Brisbane Termite Control Services recommends that a subterranean termite inspection should be conducted by a qualified, licensed & competent wood inspector. He should also be knowledgeable about local building practices, biology & ecology of termites and must have sufficient field experience.



About Brisbane Termite Services

