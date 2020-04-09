Hire Employment Lawyers in California from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a California based law firm offering legal representation to individuals and businesses in Southern California. It is a business litigation and counseling law company made up of experienced lawyers with backgrounds in both litigation and transactional matters. They are experienced in all aspects of commercial litigation, including contract disputes, labor and employment law, product defect litigation, trade secret protection, and real estate matters. Their customers range from sole proprietors to small local businesses to medium-sized corporations and represent a variety of different companies. They provide their customers with quality service in a cost-effective manner.



"Shane C. Stafford is an experienced trial and appellate litigator. He has substantial experience prosecuting and defending class action cases, including employment matters such as failure to pay wages, failure to provide meal breaks, failure to provide proper pay stubs, disability discrimination, failure to provide leaves of absence, and retaliation claims," Commented the company spokesperson. "He also has experience in consumer class actions involving false advertising, hidden fees, data breaches, and unfair or deceptive trade practices.



Car accidents in California can result in serious injuries. It can turn the victim's entire world upside down. Medical expenses missed work, and pain causes a lot of stress for the victims and their families. Victims who require legal representation and advice on personal injury lawsuits should meet a car accident lawyer in Newport Beach, CA, from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP to get assistance concerning their cases. With more than four decades of experience, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP focus is to assist accident victims and their families to get compensated.



"In all our practice areas, our lawyers are dedicated to providing strong advocacy and to fighting for our customers," Commented the company spokesperson. "Our partners work jointly in most litigations, and all aspects of the cases are handled by one of our partners. We represent clients in Orange County, County, Santa Clara County, Los Angeles, and in cities throughout California, including Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, Laguna Niguel, Palm Springs, and Oakland."



Potential clients looking for top employment law firms in California should rely on Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm assists employees who are treated unfairly and unlawfully in the workplace, including those who are the victims of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and other forms of workplace discrimination. Their labor employment attorneys represent a broad spectrum of employees, from hourly wage earners to high-powered salespeople and executives. Their law firm offers aggressive advocacy for workers who are mistreated; we are dedicated to fighting for our clients' rights.



The firm offers high-quality legal representation and counsel for individuals and businesses in Orange County and throughout Southern California. The primary focus at their firm is on business and employment law. Individuals looking for best employment lawyers in Orange County can contact Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP for a confidential consultation, which is free for the first time.