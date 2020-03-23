Hire Legal Malpractice Lawyers in Atlanta from Watson Burns PLLC

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Memphis, TN- March 14, 2020 - The firm of Watson Burns PLLC handles a diverse mix of cases but generally represents plaintiffs in litigation focused on protecting the rights of individuals and businesses injured or damaged by the conduct of others. The firm has extensive experience handling class action and mass tort cases. The firm was founded in the year 2005 by Frank L. Watson, III, and William F. Burns, who first met in the year 1996 while working as trial lawyers. They joined forces based on their shared vision of creating a boutique trial firm focused on winning high stakes civil litigation in the most efficient manner.



To achieve our goals, we have maintained a strict policy of accepting and litigating only a handful of cases at any given time, with both partners evaluating and "signing off" on each new matter," commented the company spokesperson. "Being selective as to our caseload allows the firm and our staff to focus their attention and energy on the significant matters our clients face. This model has worked better than we could have ever imagined, having led us to win a vast majority of our clients' cases defended by some of the most aggressive law firms in the country, including Williams & Connolly, McDermott Will & Emery, Greenberg Trauig, Debevoise & Plimpton, Bass Berry & Sims, and Baker Donelson, to name a few."



To definitively prove legal malpractice, it must first be shown that an attorney-client relationship existed. This can usually be shown through an agreement or contract. This contract or agreement means the attorney had a duty of care to their client. It must be demonstrated that the attorney breached the duty of care, and that breach of duty of care resulted in financial losses for the client.



"At Watson Burns PLLC, our legal malpractice attorney in Atlanta offer a legal representation of victims of legal malpractice," commented the company spokesperson. "A legal malpractice occurs when clients have suffered damage or damages due to the carelessness or mistakes of another attorney. For it to happen, a lawyer must have been negligent, in breach of a contract, or otherwise in violation of the American Bar Association's Rules of Professional Conduct. Victims of legal malpractice should file a claim in the assistance of a professional lawyer to proves that the lawyer is guilty of malpractice."



Lawyers at Watson Burns PLLC have significant experience handling lawsuits involving wrongful death and catastrophic injuries, including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury (paraplegia, quadriplegia, and partial paralysis), amputation, severe burns, and disfigurement. Individuals who have an acute injury, due to their tenacity and small caseload, the firm has earned a statewide reputation of aggressively litigating these types of cases on behalf of individuals and families whether they arise out of the motor vehicle and trucking accidents, construction site injuries, equipment-related accidents, product-related accidents, premises injuries caused by third-party criminal acts, toxic exposure, and other dangerous practices.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Watson Burns, PLLC takes great pride in their combined trial experience in complex litigation matters in Tennessee and throughout the United States. The firm offers protection of the rights of individuals, consumers, and companies harmed by the wrongful actions of others. Its lawyers have been appointed as lead class counsel in numerous state and federal courts nationwide.