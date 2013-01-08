Hire or Buy Portable Photobooths for Weddings and Parties - Stand4 Ltd

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Photo booths are becoming a must have addition to weddings in the UK. It is also a great addition to any party or event. A portable photobooth is a booth that can be packed away into a vehicle and transported to a wedding or party venue. It is very easy to hire a photo booth and each booth is fast to erect, once installed is ready to take professional photos throughout the party. Like a traditional photo booth the images are small yet high quality.



Inside the booth by http://photobooth.org.uk is a touch screen, this will guide you through various menus where you can choose the photo type. When you are ready the booth with take 4 photos of you and your friends. If you are happy with the photos you click print and they will automatically print out.



The photo booth administrator may have setup the booth to print a short message or logo on each photograph printed. This is very nice for weddings, events and parties where the hosts can personalize each photo taken away. The black and white photo setting is a very popular setting. Also available in each booth is an HD video recording mode, this allows guests to record a video message, which is stored in the booth.



At the end of the hire period the booth attendant or booth butler as we call them will burn these massages to a DVD disc. This is very popular at weddings and allows guests to leave personal messages to the bride and groom. Another popular addition at weddings is the addition of a guestbook outside the booth, the booth butler will set the booth to print x2 photos, so 1 copy can be glued into the guest book. The guests then leave personal messages in the guestbook next to their photos.



The photo booth itself is made from a lightweight aluminum frame and rigid pvc covers. These covers have generic printing on them of can be branded to suit the client’s needs. This is at an extra cost however it is a very popular addition for events where a business can brand the entire booth with their graphics.



