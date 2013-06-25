Hire Premier Princess Parties to Host a Memorable Princess and Character Entertainment Party

Palatine, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Parties are fun for kids. It is the perfect place for them to interact with others their age, to learn to share and to enjoy fun activities. For the best arranged character entertainment parties that ensure a lot of fun, excitement and joy, Premier Princess Parties is a one stop shop.



At Premier Princess Parties, parents can choose from a variety of character themes. The company has garnered a steady fan following in the Chicagoland area and has been servicing the community since 2008. The team at Premier Princess Parties consists of responsible and artistic individuals who understand the smaller nuances of throwing the perfect Character Entertainment Party, and how to organize and arrange for the event by giving their utmost attention to the smaller details which all work together to create the perfect party atmosphere.



The most popular princess party and character entertainment themes offered by Premier Princess Parties are Ariel, Barbie, Cindrella, Penelope, Pocahontas, Snow White, Rapunzel, Alice in Wonderland, Prince Charming, Superman, Spiderman and many more. The company also offers Character Appearance packages at very reasonable rates, which are the perfect way to infuse life and fun in to a party. These character appearances are interactive and for kids of all ages and mesmerize the little guests by arriving at a party, where they stay true to their character and all the music, games and prizes included in the party follow the same theme. “Parents can simply choose their child’s favorite character and we will make the character join the party. We incorporate storytelling and sometimes even a song performance, posing for pictures, and singing Happy Birthday before helping to blow out the candles. By providing a variety of activities our Princess characters maintain the children's attention, so you don't have to. Activities are customized for the age group of your party and you have the flexibility to choose the location of your party – be it your home or venue of choice”, says Diane Thomas, the owner of Premier Princess Parties.



The company offers 4 packages, each with its unique itenary and benefits for parents to choose from:

- The Character Appearance Package

- The Fairy Tale Package

- The Premier Princess Package

- The Diva Experience Package



For parents who would like assistance in choosing the right theme for the party, the staff is available with great ideas and suggestions.



They keep in mind what activities the parents and child want to include in the party, the level of involvement they expect from their attending guests and the budget constraints to home on to the right theme and the right package for the perfect party.



For more information please visit http://www.PremierPrincessParties.com



Media contact:

Palatine, IL 60067

Premier Princess Parties

Call: 224-800-3034

Email: Diane@PremierPrincessParites.com