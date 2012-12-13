Hire Primetime Limousine for Chauffeured Vancouver Ground Transportation

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Primetime Limousine offers luxurious and chauffeured Vancouver ground transportation and specializes in private round trips from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and from Seattle. Chauffeurs are available to meet the customers right at the airport, and are kept informed of the client's arrival times, including flight delays or schedule changes.



Travelers will then be taken on a Vancouver to Whistler route passing through the Sea to Sky Highway, considered one of the most scenic roads in the world. They savor the sights along this route, which include ancient rainforests, mountain lakes, waterfalls, spectacular ocean views, quaint villages, and majestic mountains.



With seasoned chauffeurs pointing out areas of interest, it could give you the same enjoyment as an arranged tour. It is really abstruse to find out the best transportation service in the metropolitan where every company devise new marketing strategies to show their services the best among all other service providers.



Unlike other companies, Primetime Limousine focus on making their service better rather than devising new marketing strategies. This has helped the company to earn the reputation of being the best car rental service providing company in Vancouver. When one is planning to embark on a multi- day trip you require a comfortable and reliable vehicle which can give people a safe and soothing ride to the destination.



Moreover, a chauffeured vehicle frees travelers from the hassle of constantly checking the road maps. The specialized Vancouver Airport Limo Service providing company is known for its wide range of vehicles. The large fleet of the car rental agency consists of the newest and latest models of Luxury Sedans, SUVs, Stretch and Super Stretch Limousines, Passenger Vans, Stretch SUVs, Mini Buses and of course the newly incorporated Vancouver party limo .



The agency continually assess the chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to customer's transportation needs.



About Primetime Limousine

Primetime Limousine has been serving with their exquisite range of deluxe cars for the past many years. Whether one needs chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, Primetime Limousine has a solution to meet all transportation needs. The company's stated customer service goal is to provide clientele with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for travel requirements. To know more about the organization's services log on to http://www.primetimelimo.ca