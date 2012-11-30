Hire Reliable Roofing Company for Durable Residential and Commercial Roofing

Capalaba, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- The award winning company is now all prepared to serve Brisbane residential house owners as well as metal roofing on the Gold Coast.



Suitable for houses of all sizes and designs, metal roofing includes the process of replacing any existing roof with a color bond Steel roof. They back their services with 10 years of guarantee against workmanship and a 25 years product guarantee. Nevertheless, they guarantee to provide superior quality materials and dedicated service in every project they work upon.



Certified Roofing is also known as the best gutter system installation service providing company across the complete South-East Queensland. They have a proven track record of installing premium quality gutter guard systems and none of their clients ever had any problem with their delivered service. Their impeccable record for guttering in Brisbane and in other cities of Queensland shows they are the best in the job.



Unlike the inefficient mechanisms used by non-certified companies, Certified Roofing's tested gutter guard systems protect guttering against debris, vermin, potential blockages and fire hazards, etc. amongst others. Certified Roofing is an award winning company and known as 'the company that cares', with a major focus on putting their customers first.



Winning the 2009 and 2010 Redlands Business Achievement Awards in the Manufacturing Trades & Services Section, it is associated with QMBA, BSA, HIA and the HIA Greensmart Program. By choosing Certified Roofing for all roofing and re-roofing in Brisbane projects, clients can experience roofing services in 'the Certified Way'.



Their warranty guarantees their work and stays with the house and is transferable to the new home owners. On completion of all jobs, their supervisors personally inspect the work i.e. they have 20 point checklist prior to signing the job off. Providing the best roofing services in Australia with absolute integrity and honesty in a caring, efficient and respectful manner, they are the best option for customers.



About Certified Roofing

Certified Roofing is regarded as Brisbane's #1 and the most trusted metal roofing specialist and has been involved in all aspects of metal roofing in the domestic, commercial and insurance sectors. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, it is well known for its ethical approach and the highest quality products for customer satisfaction. Their services are backed by a 10 year workmanship warranty.



To know more about their services log on to http://www.certifiedroofing.com.au/