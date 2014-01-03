Hire Security Guards and Bodyguards at Competitive Prices

London City, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Hiring security is an integral part in event planning because it involves protecting high profile individuals as well as general public. Armstrong Security provides various security and bodyguard services in London and other Home counties. The company provides business security solutions for business sectors exclusively. The security solutions are designed according to the needs, requirements and budgets of the businesses. They offer security guards, CCTV surveillance, security gates, fences or barriers and lights as an entire package. They also offer some services free of cost such as GPS tracking of guard movements, anti climb paint, warning signs, remote surveillance, etc.



As part of the security services solution they provide personal bodyguard services in London for various VIPs, politicians, executives, weddings, parties, lords, films and TV sets for events, corporate gatherings and many more. The bodyguard security staff has excellent knowledge in handling every kind of event thus ensuring smooth running of events. The security staff is licensed by SIA and is also trained in first aid and customer service. The staff ensures the safety of the event site as well as the staff during the entire event.



There are various packages that the customers can choose from such as Bronze Package, Silver Package, Gold Package and the Diamond Package which is a customized package. Clients can choose the package according to their requirements, affordability and the kind of event. The other services offered are close protection services, construction site security, event stewards, Ferrari hire, retail security, K-9 services, door supervisors and others. The company is one of the most flexible and reliable companies that can supply staff at a short notice and at competitive prices. They offer security services be it for a day or a night, a week or a fortnight or even for a longer period. They are known for offering 24 hour 7 days a week standard and emergency event security guards for all kinds of events.



To hire security guards visit website http://www.armstrongsecurity.co.uk



About http://www.armstrongsecurity.co.uk

Armstrong Security, www.armstrongsecurity.co.uk based at London, United Kingdom was established in 1990 to provide first class close protection services. It is now a leading provider of security guards, bodyguards, door supervisors and close protection operatives in London and other home counties. They provide security guards in London for various temporary events such as festivals, concerts, private parties, birthdays, exhibitions, political campaigns, sporting events, charity events, games, etc.



Media Contact



Mr. Gill – Operations Mananger

Address: 69 Westgreen Road, London N15 5DA

Phone: 02084322236

Email: sales@armstrongsecurity.co.uk

Website: www.armstrongsecurity.co.uk