Hire the Most Trusted Hammonton Accountants from No Boundaries Advisors

Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- No Boundaries Advisors, the Hammonton Accounting Firm is a professional CPA firm offering a wide range of construction accounting services. They are pleased to share a case study where they had helped a client save hundreds of dollars in tax savings. Jim Lupinetti from One Creation Construction is a busy home builder. His business was doubling year after year. However, he was so unhappy with his accountant. The accountant would return the calls and had loads of pending tax return. It was high time Jim changed his accountant. Although hard, Jim decided to switch over to No Boundaries.



The Hammonton Accountants took over the books and evaluated the future course of action; and as expected they discovered several opportunities to reduce the tax liability, reduction of audit risk and increase the profits. "I just do not understand how my accountant could have missed all of these things for so long. I am so happy I met you guys, but so pissed that I never knew all this!" says Jim, a happy client. The Hammonton Accounting Firm were able to save over $100K in taxes in the first year of working with Jim. At the end they were able to determine that Jim's business had more room for improvement and have been advising him on profit making strategies. They have completely restructured Jim's business in order to reduce the likelihood of his books being audited.



To know more or to get free consult visit https://nbcpa.us/small-business-accounting-firm-hammonton/



About https://nbcpa.us/small-business-accountant-hammonton/

No Boundaries Advisors is a Hammonton accounting firm specializing in CPA services for construction companies, home builders and local contractors. The firm helps their clients minimize their taxes by $100K to $1M and increase their profitability to 27-29%.



Media Contact



No Boundaries Advisors

Phone: 1(877)393-7030

Website: https://nbcpa.us/small-business-accounting-firm-hammonton/