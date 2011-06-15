Hireacar.ie Now Providing Free Quotes and Price Comparisons for Car Hire Companies in Over 22,000 Locations Worldwide

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2011 -- Hireacar.ie, a car hire website that is geared to helping customers within Ireland with their car rental needs, is now offering free quotes and price comparisons for the world’s finest car hire companies in over 22,000 locations worldwide.



Often, when making travel plans, it can be very daunting for customers to determine where they should hire a car. With so many different companies promising cheap rental cars to satisfy almost any budget, researching the many options can be very time-consuming and, at times, confusing. Hireacar.ie’s goal is to help take one aspect of travel planning that can be both stressful and difficult and make it pleasant, convenient and economical.



“We provide car hire in over 22,000 locations worldwide,” says the website. “The free quotes we offer are sourced from over 500 car hire suppliers in 180 different countries.”



For example, if a customer requires a car hire Spain, a car hire France, or a car hire UK, or almost literally anywhere else in the world, he or she can visit Hireacar.ie, and be able to comparison shop from one convenient and easy-to-navigate website to determine which company would provide the best value and availability during the upcoming business trip or vacation.



“We work with many of the world’s finest car hire companies,” says the website, adding that because customers can compare car rental choices, pricing, airport car hire options and much more from one website, it often ends up saving everyone both valuable time and money. Hireacar.ie works with a wide variety of different car hire suppliers, some of which customers might not have ever considered without visiting the website.



Using Hireacar.ie is easy. Simply log onto the website, and start by searching with the booking engine on the top right. Enter in the location and travel dates and then hit search; customers will see a cost comparison platform of available cars and all transactions take place without ever leaving the website.



Customers do not have to travel far to find Hireacar.ie useful; it is also geared to locals who need a car hire in Ireland.



To learn more about Hireacar.ie, please visit: http://www.Hireacar.ie