HireAction Introduces Revolutionary Approach to Job Hunting

Recent statistics released by the U.S. Department of Labor show approximately 4.7 million Americans are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for more than 27 weeks. With that in mind, Corey Gorman, CEO of HireAction, has announced the inception of a new type of "talent exchange" designed to help put America's top talent back to work and pay them to get a job.



Gorman explains the concept saying, "We broker connections through an offer-driven exchange that places candidates in the driver seat. With our patent-pending technology, top candidates are instantly identified and placed on a career fast track that rewards them upon accepting a job. Our vision is to give control to top candidates across all markets and lead a groundbreaking revolution across the recruiting industry."



Explaining how this new type of service works, Gorman said, "Job seekers join for free, importing their profiles from LinkedIn. Then, the recruiters bid to access the candidate's information, and win the right to submit them on the open market. Market competition drives bids and motivated recruiters to work one-on-one with top talent. If you get a job through a winner recruiter, the bid amount is paid to the candidate after 90 days of successful employment. To put it simply, "Get Paid to find a Job".



Gorman predicts a revolutionary market shift across job placements services with this new platform. "Candidates are once again excited about working with recruiters, and recruiters are excited about working with proven top Talent. Hire Action is eliminating the noise and bringing top talent and recruiters together. We track the job submissions and guide them along proven paths of success defined by the HireAction Community. We can fast track an offer using job history, getting candidates a job faster than everyone else and getting paid along the way." Says Gorman.



It is a win-win situation for recruiter, job seeker and the hiring business, says Gorman. "HireAction generates revenues through commissions. Upon hiring a candidate identified through our system, recruiters will be charged 1% of the annual salary of the candidate. This is a significant savings, as most other recruiting search engines charge upwards of $25k a year."



"This innovative service will launch shortly and interested top talent can already sign up for the beta today." Goman invites.



About HireAction

HireAction's system offers an unrivaled talent identification process using the latest in cloud technology. The system directly links motivated recruiters to active candidates in real-time, while rewarding candidates with cash and recruiters with faster placement. Our target market includes but not limited to all 100k-500k plus job market across core domains of finance, technology, health care, legal, and government.