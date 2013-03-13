HireAction Revolutionizes Recruiting Industry with New Candidate Platform

Quincy, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Recent statistics released show the recruiting industry to be a $458 billion dollar industry, with average commission rates of approximately 25-35%. With the intent of revolutionizing the way commissions are done, Corey Gorman, co-founder of HireAction, a new player in the "Talent Exchange" game, announced the creation of a competitive-based recruiting tool aimed at the top echelon of job seekers and the recruiters who pursue them.



Says Gorman, "We broker connections through an offer-driven exchange that places candidates in the driver seat. With our patent-pending technology, top candidates are instantly identified and placed on a career fast track that rewards them upon accepting a job. Our vision is to give control to top candidates across all markets and lead a groundbreaking revolution across the recruiting industry. HireAction generates revenues through commissions. Upon hiring a candidate identified through our system, recruiters will be charged 1% of the annual salary of the candidate. Otherwise, it is free to join and participate."



Many tools exist for recruiters to find candidates for open positions, but HireAction offers an advantage, says Gorman. "It's free until you get a candidate a job, otherwise it's 1% of the candidate's salary. Our solution shows that we can improve recruiters output by 35-45%. This is supported through our auction. The talent rises to the top and you don't have to source through hundreds or thousands of candidates any more. Plus, with our "Get Paid to find a Job" motto, job hunters are more motivated than ever to sign up with our service. The game is truly changing."



Gorman continues, saying, "Competition drives talented recruiters to an identifiable list where none exists today. We track the candidate's job submissions and guide them along proven paths of success defined by the HireAction Community. Additionally, we can fast track an offer using their job history, getting them a job faster than everyone else and getting them paid along the way. If that doesn't motivate our candidates, what will?"



"With our platform, true talent is no longer hidden, it jumps off the page and it's valued. Of the major players like LinkedIn, Monster and CareerBuilder, we are the only ones who pay the candidate to find a job, and we only charge 1%. Compare that to 25k/a year like they charge and you'll see how we are truly going to to revolutionize the recruiting industry." Says Gorman.



The site is set to launch soon and Gorman invites top talent to apply to the beta site along with recruiters.



About HireAction

HireAction's system offers an unrivaled talent identification process using the latest in cloud technology. The system directly links motivated recruiters to active candidates in real-time, while rewarding candidates with cash and recruiters with faster placement. Their target market includes 100k-500k plus job market across core domains of finance, technology, health care, legal, and government.