Hire.Buy.Sell Gives It Users the Ability to Post Free Classifieds, and More

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- There is good news for all those who live in Australia and hope to buy, rent, or sell just about any kind of automobile, boats included. Launched recently, hirebuysell.com.au already boasts of a considerable number of members and classifieds alike, and these numbers, by the looks of things, are only set to grow.



This new website intends to provide its users with everything they might need under one roof, and in the words of the website owner, “The idea behind launching this website is to simplify the entire buying, selling, and renting process, while also ensuring that users do not have to pay anything to get their ads online.”



Who is it For?



This website caters to individuals as well as dealers. While individuals are free to post their ads and go through ones posted by others, Hire.Buy.Sell also gives auto dealers the opportunity to create an account and increase their outreach through the continually growing online space. When it comes to dealers who wish to use this website, they are also given added exposure thanks to being listed in the website’s dealer directory (this, too, is for free).



Categories Aplenty:



Hire.Buy.Sell gives its users a number of categories to go through, and this is for placing classifieds as well as going through them. The categories you will find as part of this website include:

- Bikes

- Boats

- Buses

- Caravans and camping vehicles

- Cars

- Construction vehicles

- Forklifts

- Farming equipment

- Trucks

- Trailers

- Parts and accessories



The Chat Club:



Definitely an aspect worth mentioning, Hire.Buy.Sell also incorporates the ‘HBS chat club’ which can be used by any of its registered users. This gives users the ability to interact with possible sellers, buyers, and renters within the periphery of the website, adding a level of safety and security to all the deals that take place through this website. As with other services offered by Hire.Buy.Sell, this is free as well.



Help at Hand:



In case users are unsure of how to proceed, there’s plenty of help at hand. Not only are users guided in creating an ad every step of the way, the website also offers its users (buyers and sellers) a number of safety tips to ensure that no untowardly deals take place through the website. If there is any other aspect users need help with, they are encouraged to go through the ‘Help Centre’ or get in touch with any of the website’s representatives.



Why Free?



This free auto classifieds website, as per the management, “has been designed to help the business and the private sector in Australia.” Their goal, they say, “is to give the Australian auto market a simple way to communicate while also enabling them to increase their outreach.” All the free classifieds placed through Hire.Buy.Sell are online for a period of ninety days or until a deal is made.



For more information, simply log on to Hire.Buy.Sell , or alternatively, drop their representative an email.



Contact:

HBS Team/HBS Marketing Division

Phone: (08) 9467 7911

Fax: (08) 6313 4269

Email: info@hirebuysell.com.au

Website: http://hirebuysell.com.au/