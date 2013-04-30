Hiring a Magician for an Event Is Easy and Fun Through Looch.co.uk

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- As anybody who has ever been in charge of planning entertainment for an event knows quite well, it can be difficult to come up with something that everyone at the party will enjoy. While musicians and singers are nice, they might not provide party organisers with the unique and unusual options they are looking for. In these cases, hiring a magician for an event can be an outstanding idea. http://www.looch.co.uk is a brand new website that features the talents of an entertaining mind reader named Looch.



As it notes in an article on his website, http://www.looch.co.uk/2011/10/nottingham-magician, Looch is a professional magician and mind reader based near Nottingham in the UK. Since he began performing, Looch has earned a well-deserved reputation for his fascinating demonstrations of mind reading and psychological fun. From small family weddings with a couple dozen people to large company events with hundreds in the audience, Looch is sure to be a big crowd pleaser.



Most party planners book Looch to entertain after the dinner is over; the enjoyable and interactive performance is usually around 45 minutes in length. However, Looch is willing and able to work with event planners and integrate his show in whatever way is most appropriate. His performance can also be longer or shorter, as need be.



“Looch will read the minds of your guests and predict their behaviour in ways you won’t believe imaginable,” noted an article on http://looch.co.uk.



“Words, Numbers and Names are revealed with unnerving accuracy, unseen drawings are duplicated and Looch puts his skills to the test with his very own psychological version of Russian Roulette.”



As noted on his website, www.looch.co.uk/2011/10/nottingham-magician, Looch can also be hired to perform “Mix & Mingle” magic shows.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Looch is welcome to visit his new website; there, they can read about the entertainer and his various acts. Sprinkled throughout the site are positive reviews from people who have worked with Looch. His clients are consistently impressed with his skill, ease in front of a crowd, and professional demeanor.



About Looch

