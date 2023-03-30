Hiring Strategies Are Changing for Private Equity Firms

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- The Private Equity sector has undergone significant changes in recent years in terms of business models - leading to a shift in hiring strategies as a result. The needs of many firms in this industry today are not the same as they were even a few years ago. Key to this has been the shift in turnaround, which at one point was between three and five years but today is more likely to be five to seven years. Conditions that previously defined the way Private Equity firms functioned, such as the availability of cheap debt, don't exist today and the huge increase in the value of assets as a result of the availability of money (as much as an uptick in profitability) that previously defined Private Equity can sometimes seem very far away. So, how is this affecting hiring strategies for Private Equity firms?



It's clear that appointments like Financial Director are still going to retain the same sway and importance as they have always done. However, it's hiring for commercial roles where the focus often falls today and there is a vast amount of effort going into attracting the best people for these roles in the Private Equity sector today. This has meant that sales, marketing or trading directors in large organisations are being presented with opportunities to move into smaller enterprises. There are clearly significant benefits here for candidates who are able to successfully achieve this transition - as well as for the firms that can secure the best possible hires. This shift in hiring strategy does need some careful thought. Those who have been successful in a big business, where significant decision-making isn't necessarily in their hands, may find the jump to a smaller enterprise difficult to do successfully. It all comes down to finding the right people - both those who are actively looking and those who are not. As a result, hiring strategies for Private Equity firms necessarily include the kind of specialist support that can make this possible. An expert search partner can not only help to navigate the challenges but also identify the candidates that potentially have the most to offer in a private company.



The kind of skilled and specialist hiring that supports new strategies for Private Equity firms goes well beyond simply lining up candidates who have the right CV, hard skills and experience. There are many other factors to consider, including cultural fit and how aligned someone is with the purpose and values of the business. This kind of context is something that the team at Leathwaite has always made a priority. The firm is driven by the core purpose To Create Meaningful Change Through Exceptional People, which flows through every aspect of the business, from providing the foundation for culture to driving performance. This purpose is underpinned by three core values that reflect the Leathwaite approach. These are: Be Distinctive, Maintain Humility and Compete Together. Each of these values integrates a key aspect of the Leathwaite mission statement and provides clarity when it comes to how the firm operates.



The team at Leathwaite are specialists in Private Equity, recognising that - as this market has begun to shift - it's simply no longer enough for executives to just deliver operational improvement and value growth. Leaders today need to be able to spark innovation as well as making critical business decisions that could determine key outcomes for enterprises going forward. And, as the definition of the role for executives in Private Equity is changing, the best approach for finding the right people is shifting too with the focus today being much more on diverse skill sets, cultural fit as well as the optimum combination of technical and non-technical abilities. With many years of experience acting as an exceptional partner to the Private Equity sector, Leathwaite is a leading team that not only has the expertise but also an in-depth understanding of the nuances and diverse needs of this mature, but strong, market. Crucial to the way that the team is able to provide support is the extensive network the firm has access to - which spans six international office locations and includes 100 staff - as well as people who are genuine experts in their field.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite was founded in 1999 to support clients on a global basis and remains the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions. Key to this has been the focus on agility and being able to adapt and be responsive to changing conditions.



Leathwaite has 20+ years experience in partnering with leaders to support effective finance recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of finance recruitment that includes corporate and transaction banking, as well as insurance and insuretech, asset and wealth management and roles in FinTech and payments.



Private equity is another key area of finance recruitment growth, which Leathwaite have been able to provide award-winning support in an ultra-competitive market so that businesses have access to the best possible leadership and all the value that can create going forward.



Finance recruitment is a priority for any organisation today, because of the huge impact that leadership can make. Successful finance recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 and today Leathwaite has multiple locations across North America, Asia and EMEA.



