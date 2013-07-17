HiringTruckDrivers.com Helps Experienced and Beginner Drivers Find Good Truck Driving Jobs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Truck driving is a challenging and rewarding profession. Truck drivers earn a competitive salary and enjoy company benefits. However, not all truckers are happy with their salary, and not all truck drivers earn competitive benefits packages.



HiringTruckDrivers.com has gained a reputation for helping drivers further their career. HiringTruckDrivers.com is a truck driver recruitment website that aims to connect good truck drivers with good trucking companies. The site features hundreds of job listings all across the United States and makes it a goal to help anyone find a high paying trucker job.



As a spokesperson for http://www.HiringTruckDrivers.com explains, the website wants to get companies competing for the trucker – not the other way around:



“The goal of any recruiter is to connect the job searcher with a company that matches their unique needs. One of the best ways to do that is to get employers competing for the trucker. That way, the trucker can easily pick the company that offers the best pay and benefits package in their local area.”



The site is designed to be easy to navigate. Visitors simply select their state from a map of the continental United States in order to view a list of trucking jobs in their area. Simply hovering over a state causes the number of job listings to pop up on screen, and after choosing a state, visitors can view the list of all companies currently hiring in that state along with the specific requirements for that job.



Some truck driving companies are looking for experienced drivers or drivers with a certain class or classes. Other companies are currently hiring new drivers with little to no experience. For that reason, the site is designed for truckers with all levels of experience, including beginner truckers directly out of training.



In addition to offering specific trucker job listings, the HiringTruckDrivers.com website features information about finding the best truck driving job, including detailed advice about the recruitment system and guides on how to find flexible trucking jobs, high paying trucking jobs, or short-distance local trucking jobs.



About HiringTruckDrivers.com

HiringTruckDrivers.com is a truck driver recruitment service that allows truck drivers to search and apply for job listings through the site. Truckers can look for jobs based on state, company, and the types of positions available. For more information, please visit: http://www.hiringtruckdrivers.com