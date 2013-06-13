HiringTruckDrivers.com Launches to Make Applying for a Trucking Job Easy

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In recent years many people have been put out of work by adverse economic circumstances. People are looking to change jobs, and trucking is an attractive proposition. Truckers are always in demand, and they earn a substantial amount of money.



One trucking jobs website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is HiringTruckDrivers.com, a new site that is devoted to helping truck drivers and aspiring truck drivers find a job that suits them. The site is quickly becoming regarded as the Internet’s premier resource for truck driving jobs.



The site is full of features. The most prominent element is the state-by-state listing of vacant truck driver positions. Visitors to the site just need to click the state they currently live in, and they will be presented with an extensive list of employers in that state. They can then click through to the employer page and see the employer’s minimum requirements, insurance and benefits. Visitors can visit the company’s website for more details or apply directly for a position.



There is also a powerful search function that lets users track down positions immediately. Users can select the type of trucking job they want, from flat bed trucks driving to driving carriers, and then narrow it down by location.



In addition the site also contains useful information for people about to embark on a truck driving career, including video content describing trucking work at various companies.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Trucking is a lucrative and versatile career, and truckers benefit from always being in demand. It’s rare that a well trained trucker will be out of work. After all, things always need to be moved across the country. We’ve made it incredibly easy for someone to find work as a trucker by collecting a huge amount of information and putting it in one place. It doesn’t matter what part of the country people are in, they can find the information they need to apply to trucking jobs on our site. Trucking recruiters also find our site to be extremely useful. They can post jobs and be directly connected with talented truck drivers.”



About HiringTruckDrivers.com

HiringTruckDrivers.com is an online resource for people who are looking for a truck driving job. It includes extensive job listings, as well as many other features.



For more information please visit http://www.HiringTruckDrivers.com