HiringTruckDrivers.com Wants to Help Find High Paying Truck Driving Jobs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Trucking can be a lucrative profession. Truckers with years of experience can expect to receive a generous salary and a strong benefits package. However, good trucking jobs don’t always fall into someone’s lap. Most truckers will need to search long and hard in order to find a well-paid trucking job in their local area.



A trucking job website called HiringTruckDrivers.com aims to make the searching process as easy as possible. At HiringTruckDrivers.com, visitors will find a wide selection of truck driving jobs available to truckers with all different levels of experience. There are jobs for truckers with decades of experience as well as jobs for beginner truckers who are fresh out of their certification programs.



The website features a simple navigation system. Truckers can click on a map of the United States to reveal trucker jobs in their local area. Each job listing is accompanied with a set of requirements and expected compensation packages. Some truck driving jobs offer fuel surcharge benefits, layover pay, and attractive per diems, for example, while others offer comprehensive retirement packages and health insurance plans.



As a spokesperson for http://www.HiringTruckDrivers.com explains, the goal of the site is to help any trucker find the company of their dreams:



“Every trucking company is different when it comes to pay, benefits, and job expectations. Some trucking companies encourage long hours on the road with lots of overtime, while others encourage a healthy amount of at-home time. Depending on the needs and preferences of the trucker, we can suggest a number of good trucking companies that are currently hiring in their area.”



HiringTruckDrivers.com also allows truckers to apply for jobs directly through the website. Instead of submitting a job form to each and every trucking company, the website encourages visitors to fill out a detailed form that asks for license information, employment experience, and contact details. The website will then forward this form to truck driving companies and get these companies competing for the trucker:



“Our free job applicant matching service is very popular with truckers of all different experience levels. In many cases, truckers receive multiple job offers within just days of submitting the form. This allows the trucker to choose the best offer for themselves and their family.”



Whether searching for a first trucking job immediately out of school or interested in upgrading to a job with a higher salary, HiringTruckDrivers.com aims to be the first and only jobs website American truck drivers need when searching for employment online.



About HiringTruckDrivers.com

HiringTruckDrivers.com is a truck driver job resource that features hundreds of trucking jobs all across America. The website also features a free job applicant matching system that gets trucking companies competing for the trucker. For more information, please visit: http://www.hiringtruckdrivers.com