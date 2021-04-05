Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market: Introduction



Hirschsprung's disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung's disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung's disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during gestation.



Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hirschsprungs-disease-treatment-market.html



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market



Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surgery boosts the growth of the global market. The global prevalence could vary by region and has been shown to be as high as 1 per 3,000 live births in the Federated States of Micronesia. The cause of Hirschsprung's disease is multifactorial. The disease can be familial or develop spontaneously, and is more common in boys than girls.



Approximately 3% to 5% of male siblings and 1% of female siblings of children with short-segment disease could also have the disease. Hirschsprung's disease can also be associated with neurologic, cardiovascular, urologic, and gastrointestinal abnormalities. Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal abnormality associated with the disease, accounting for around 10% of patients.



Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78170



However, lack of definitive treatment options & misdiagnosis of the disease and limited access to health care services in various countries are projected to hamper the growth of the global market



Surgery Segment to Dominate Global Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market



In terms of treatment type, the global Hirschsprung's disease treatment market can be bifurcated into surgery and medication. The medication segment can be split into antibiotics, toxins (onabotulinumtoxina), and others.



The surgery segment dominated the global Hirschsprung's disease treatment market in terms of revenue in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Hirschsprung's disease is a life-threatening illness and treatment requires surgery. After surgery, the patient feels better and growth typically improves, which was slowed down because of Hirschsprung's disease. Either pull-through procedure or an ostomy surgery is performed, in which all or part of the colon could be removed during surgery.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78170



North America to Lead Global Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market



In terms of region, the global Hirschsprung's disease treatment market can be segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global Hirschsprung's disease treatment market in 2019, followed by Europe. Rise in prevalence of Hirschsprung's disease and adoption of various treatment modalities drive the market in North America. According to data published by NIH, Hirschsprung's disease occurs in nearly 1 in 5,000 newborns in North America.



However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster CAGR during the forecast period owing to economic growth in emerging markets and continuous development in health care & pharmaceutical industries.



Key Players Operating in Global Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market



The global Hirschsprung's disease treatment market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key players operating in the global market are:



Pfizer

Sanofi

Bayer Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott

Panacea Biotech Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Baxter International



Pre Book Hirschsprung's Disease Treatment Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78170