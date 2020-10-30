Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Hirsutism Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



Hirsutism is defined as the condition where there is excessive hair growth in unwanted regions. It includes unwanted male pattern hair growth on a womans face, chest, or back. Globally, several hair removal products are available that can be both gender-specific and area-specific. However, most of these products are essentially cosmetic products and used only to remove hair temporarily.



The prominent players in the Global Hirsutism Market:



Allergan PLC, Ajanta Pharma, Alpaya Dermaceuticals, Nisim Inc., Wet and Dry Personal Care, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd, and Sciton Inc. and Others.



Key Market Trends:



Hair Removal Equipment Segment to Register a Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



Hair removal equipment, such as laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment, represent the fastest-growing segment in the market. This equipment work by damaging the hair follicles, and leave the skin hair free for extended periods of time. Laser hair removal in hirsutism management requires multiple treatment sessions, as the hair can only be removed in the growth phase, known as anagen. The number of sessions depends on the area that has to be treated, along with the thickness of hair and the skin type.



Moreover, the alternative methods of hirsutism management, such as topical creams (including the recently approved eflornithine creams) and plucking, are relatively not as effective as laser hair removal. Consequently, the popularity of laser hair removal is increasing, owing to its better efficacy, as compared to other methods of hirsutism management.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market



The Asia-Pacific region witnessed growth in cosmetic procedures that are used to remove excessive body hair. Moreover, Japan represents the largest market in terms of revenue in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily due to high awareness and diagnostic rates, along with the acceptance of laser hair removal techniques. Moreover, Japan ranks first in terms of the total number of laser hair removal procedures in the world, which is further contributing to the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.



