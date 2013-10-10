WeddingBandsWorld Now Offers Free Resizing and Free Finishing to All Its Loyal Customers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- One of the representatives at WeddingBandsWorld stated, “WeddingBandsWorld offers His and Her Wedding Band sets in a broad range of designs and materials with optimum use of 14K Gold, 18K Gold, 950 Platinum, 950 Palladium. We, at WeddingBandsWorld offer the widest range of Wedding bands, Wedding Rings and Diamond accessories to choose from so there is something appropriate for every couple, regardless of personal style and budget.”



Being known as a renowned and reliable designer and manufacturer, the online store allows its clients to give wings to their thoughts and desire and hence allows them to specify the color, the design and the pattern at the time of customization.



Under His and Her Wedding Band, they offer Diamond Cut Wedding Ring Sets, Two Tone Wedding Ring Sets, Handmade Wedding Ring Sets, and Diamond Wedding Ring Sets, all being called as a masterpiece in themselves.



WeddingBandsWorld, known for its quality merchandise also offers money back guarantee and free shipping on its products as freebies. They pride themselves on offering their customers the highest quality merchandise and they are confident to deliver the best while delivering the trust through merchandise delivery.



The company also offers diamond platinum wedding bands, handmade platinum wedding bands, his and her platinum wedding rings set and plain platinum wedding bands, etc., amongst others.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld is famous for Wedding Bands; designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. It is located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City. The company has a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on WeddingBandsWorld.com. This facility allows it to provide high quality rings at affordable prices. WeddingBandsWorld.com is committed to highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings.



For further information about his and her wedding bands, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/wedding-ring-sets