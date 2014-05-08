His Masterpiece: Prisoner-Turned-Pastor Releases Transformative Book, Empowering Christians to Find 'Greatness Within'

Mi-Wuk Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- When Carl Dulinsky was sitting in prison at the age of nineteen facing a life sentence, recounting his days of drug dealing and gangs, he didn’t think that he’d one day be a bestselling author, pastor and inspiration to thousands of Christians. In his debut book, Dulinsky shares this most powerful of journeys while simultaneously calling readers to embrace God’s power.



Everything is showcased in ‘His Masterpiece: Discovering the Greatness Within’, which shot to #1 in its Amazon category and enjoyed a lengthy residency at #15 out of all Christian books. It’s a story that fuses fate with faith, taking readers on a journey from the author’s darkest days to his captivating redemption.



Synopsis:



In a world that is crying out, “Look at me,” or “This is who I am—deal with it,” what are we to do as Christians?



Follow the example of the world? Fit in? Clash and fight?



The battle lines have been drawn, and the war is being fought on the battlefield of identity. Who am I? Is there any purpose to my life? If so, what is it? Have I blown it and missed my chance?



In His Masterpiece, Carl Dulinsky helps readers answer these questions, pointing them to the greatness God has placed within them. With transparency and candor Carl shares his own journey from childhood abuse, leading to a lifestyle of gangs, drugs and ultimately prison. As he chronicles his own road to redemption, Carl uncovers for readers the immensity of God’s love and care for his children.



This book is a glimpse at humanity through the Master’s eyes. He is not mad, but excited to see His people rise and shine.



“I want to bring peace and victory to the Christian walk; to empower others to live with hope and joy instead of despair and fear. I’ve experienced life’s worst and should probably be either dead or locked up forever. However, I found God or better yet, he found me. If other Christians can learn to embrace God’s love, they too can triumph through the worst adversity,” says Dulinsky, who founded the CrossWalk Discipleship Program with his wife, Danielle, in 2010.



Continuing, “God reached out to me, lifting me from the pit of destruction and saving my life. However, I’m not special; this is God’s unwavering ability to forgive and see the potential in everyone. My story is a bold demonstration of this.”



To date, Dulinsky’s work has garnered rave reviews. Shelah comments, “These pages contain such a simple message that doesn't rub religious nonsense in your face, but takes what God says in his word about you and who you were created to be and encourages you to not give up on the process.”



Natalie adds, “This book is phenomenal. Simple and easy to read, but incredibly impactful. This book didn't just show me what I want to be or “could” be - it showed me who I am, and who God is currently in the process of making me; who I was destined to be and who I am becoming. It reveals who we truly are -our identity- according to God and shows the importance of truly knowing who He is and who we are in Christ.”’



‘His Masterpiece: Discovering the Greatness Within’, published by Kudu Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/RqRVo2.



For more information, visit: http://crosswalkdp.com/hismasterpiece.html.



About the Author: Carl Dulinsky

Carl Dulinsky is known for his passion and excitement to know God and make him known. He and his wife, Danielle, are the founders and directors of CrossWalk Discipleship Program, where young adults are trained and equipped to impact the world with the love and mercy of God. After a turbulent childhood that led to drug abuse and a prison term, Carl found freedom in Christ. He has been teaching the Word of God since 1998 and has been in full-time ministry since 2009. Carl and Danielle are the proud parents of a beautiful daughter, Moriah. They make their home in Northern California.