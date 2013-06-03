Hisco Shelters Offers Best Portable Garages at Affordable Prices to the Customers

Snohomish, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- HisCoShelters.com, a renowned manufacturer of Custom Weather-Shield portable Carport shelters, offers customers the best portable garage shelters at affordable prices. The company offers these portable garages in accordance with the customers’ requirements in various sizes and designs.



A representative from the company said, “We provide the clients with the largest selection of Instant Temporary Portable Garage shelter Carports for your Motor Home, RV, 5th wheel, Camper, Boat truck storage Shelter, portable workshops garage kits, temporary portable storage buildings for all-weather protection from sun, wind, rain, ice, and snow.”



Each portable garage from HisCoShelters.com is strongly built and can withstand any type of Sun or weather. The company also offers warranties on all of their products which gives the satisfaction and peace of mind to the customers.



Regarding the benefit and type of portable garages available, the representative said, “We have a wide variety of affordable EZ up and pop-up outdoor canopies and backyard party tents which can be used for backyard parties, picnics, barbecues, and flea market concession tents. All of our outdoor canopies and party tents are made of high-quality-powder coated steel with UV-resistant covers.”



The company also offers various other types of garages to the customers such as canopy garage, shelter logic garages, RV garage shelters, boat shelter cover and strongest tent garages and many others. The company provides shipping in USA, Canada, Alaska and they are delivered at the customers end in a week or two week time.



The company offers replacement of the products if found damaged, but not return as the cost for transporting these product is high.



About HiscoShelters.com

HiscoShelters.com is the best Source with the largest selection of Instant Temporary Portable Garage shelter Carports for your Motor Home, RV, 5th wheel, Camper, Boat truck storage Shelter, portable workshops garage kits, temporary portable storage buildings for all-weather protection from sun, wind, rain, ice, and snow. Weather-protected storage for commercial and industrial equipment, commercial materials, protected work area, Motorcycles, Lawn and Farm Equipment, Livestock, hay storage and Much more!



For more visit: www.hiscoshelters.com

Or

21126 Hwy 9 SE, Woodinville, WA and

16720 Hwy 9, Clearview/Snohomish, WA