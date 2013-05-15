HisCoShelters.com Now Offers Shelter Logic Portable Garage Storage for Motor Home RV Boat Truck

Snohomish, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- HisCoShelters.com, portable garage manufacturer of the All Weather-Shield Custom Sized Portable Carport Shelters, now offers Shelter Logic Portable Garage Storage for Motor Home RV Boat Truck and available with Grey, Green, Brown, Tan, White, Clear colors. They are now termed as the best source for instant all weather portable garages and portable carport building kits for all weather instant storage protection to protect investments from all-weather elements.



One of the representatives from HisCoShelters.com stated “We use high grade steel, and every frame pipe and connector goes through a proprietary 13 step Rhino Shield surface preparation process before getting finalized for final garage. It's heavy duty 2-3/8" diameter all steel frame, bonded with DuPont thermostat baked on powder-coated finish prevents chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion and hence ideal for all environment.”



“We offer many do it yourself DIY All Weather-Shield Commercial Awning and Patio covers to fit your needs for cars, trucks, RV's, camper, boats and more. These garage plans can also be used as storage sheds for equipment, tractors, tools, sand and salt piles, hay storage, run in sheds and more. Their portable design building kits are universal and have multiple uses.” he further added.



The store has become one the most trusted brand name in this field over the years and is one of the oldest brand names. The company also offers Instant Temporary Portable Garage shelter Carports for customer's Motor Home, RV, 5th wheel, Camper, Boat truck storage Shelter, portable workshops garage kits, temporary portable storage buildings for all-weather protection from sun, wind, rain, ice, and snow.



About HisCoShelters.com

HisCoShelters.com offers Instant canopies, portable garages, instant garages, tents garage, greenhouses and commercial protective enclosures. They provide solutions for protecting clients’ valuable investments from the elements and sun damage. These shelters and customized garages are ideal to cover and protect your RV, boat, car, motorcycle, lawn equipment, tools or create a temporary outdoor area for residential, commercial or agricultural uses. All their shelters and garages require fewer investments and can be built quickly compared to permanent wood structure. To know more visit: http://hiscoshelters.com/



Contact:

P.O. Box 1322,

Snohomish, WA 98296