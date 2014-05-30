Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Hispanic Consumers and Auto Service: Maintenance and Repair - US - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Hispanic auto repair and maintenance consumers as a whole are a value-oriented and community-focused group. With many Hispanics seeking out mechanics, managers, and sales representatives of Hispanic origin and auto repair facilities that are a part of their community, major automotive brands must commit to greater diversity in terms of marketing, sales, and promoting minority ownership of franchises whenever possible.



Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms

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Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Fan chart forecast of total consumer spending for Hispanic consumers and auto service, maintenance, and repair, at current prices, 2008-18

The consumer

Hispanics to comprise 18.8% of US population by 2019

Figure 2: Population, by race and Hispanic origin, 2009-19

1 in 5 Hispanics have done work on their cars themselves

Figure 3: Shops and retailers used for auto service/repair, or DIY, February 2014

AutoZone most visited automotive retail store among Hispanics

Figure 4: Automotive stores shopped at by Hispanics in the last 12 months, November 2012-December 2013

Nearly half of Hispanic households had vehicle serviced to treat problem

Figure 5: Nature of work most recently completed on vehicle, February 2014

Hispanic households more likely to pay for their service with cash

Figure 6: How was last service/repair paid for, February 2014

Mid-Atlantic Hispanics more likely to watch instructional videos to help aid in maintenance

Figure 7: Service and maintenance behavior by Hispanic auto care customers, by census regions – Divisions, February 2014

Hispanic Millennials much more willing to try a new auto shop that has a deal or promotion

Figure 8: Attitudes toward service and maintenance by Hispanic auto care customers, by generations, February 2014

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Issues and Insights

How can auto repair franchises better engage the Hispanic auto maintenance consumer?

The issues

The implications

How can auto service providers get Hispanic households to commit to more preventive auto repair?

The issues

The implications

Trend Application

Trend: Prepare for the Worst

Trend: Locavore

Trend: Let’s Make a Deal

Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Hispanic share of US auto maintenance and repair expenditure tops 10% in 2013

Figure 9: All household expenditures on auto maintenance and repair, and share accounted for by Hispanics, 2008-18

Figure 10: Expenditures by Hispanic households on auto maintenance and repair, by segment, at current prices, 2008-18

Hispanic auto maintenance and repair expenditure set to grow by 19% from 2013-18

Figure 11: Total US Retail sales of Hispanic Consumers and Auto Service, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 12: Fan chart forecast of total consumer spending for Hispanic consumers and auto service, maintenance and repair, at current prices, 2008-18



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