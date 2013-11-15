Hispanic & Latino Targeted Press Release Distribution Now Available with GoogleNewsSubmit

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Rapidly growing news release distribution corporation GoogleNewsSubmit.com will be thrilled to announce the arrival of brand-new demographic targeting providers for news release distribution. The first ever to end up being rolled out includes Hispanic Marketplace news release distribution targeting. The brand new Hispanic Marketplace targeting can be acquired within the brand-new "Platinum Bundle" offered by $75 per discharge. The Hispanic News release Package is instantly available.



Rebekah Hudson, proprietor of GoogleNewsSubmit claims, "With the Latino people and market quickly growing, we noticed an enormous market want and requirement for Hispanic Marketplace Targeting. With this Platinum Package, customers can target almost 1,000 Hispanic Newspapers, Radio Stations, Television Stations and Magazines."



Per the Walls Road Journal: The Census Bureau-in its initial nationwide demographic tally from the 2010 headcount-mentioned Thursday the U.S. Hispanic population surged 43%, increasing to 50.5 million this year 2010 from 35.3 million in 2000. Latinos today constitute 16% of the nation’s overall population of 308.7 million.



For a whole report on the Latino Targeted News release Distribution, visit: http://googlenewssubmit.com/hispanic-press-release-distribution/



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com will be quickly becoming among the internet's fastest expanding News release Distribution Network providers. GoogleNewsSubmit focuses on getting their clients on popular web sites site as Search engines Information, Ask.com Information, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston World and thousands even more. News release Pricing deals start only $19.