Award-Winning Author Reveals Enormous Hispanic Contributions to U.S. History

Santa Maria, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- CARLOS B. VEGA, an award-winning author, today released his most recent book, Our Hispanic Roots: What History Failed to Tell Us. Second Edition, while at the same time, the United States begins the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.



OUR HISPANIC ROOTS: What History Failed to Tell Us, Second Edition, was born out of a well-rounded knowledge and understanding of U.S./Hispanic history and U.S.-Hispanic relations going back to the beginning of the 16th century, and of a genuine desire to inform the general public about the enormous and far-reaching contribution of the Hispanic culture to the creation, formation, and development of the United States. Although many excellent books have dealt with this subject in the past, it is believed that none has put forward so many historical facts, extending over a period of 300 years and covering so many areas of human life.



Since Florida was discovered by Ponce de León in 1513 to well past the 19th century, the Hispanic world played a major role in laying down the foundations of the great American republic up to and beyond the U.S. Civil War, 300+ years of a titanic effort to shape and transform a continent from east to west and north to south. In writing the book, the author did extensive research for over five years and relied on the scholarly work of well-respected historians, many of whom are Americans. Each of the facts is well-documented and beyond dispute.



It is an engrossing, compelling and riveting read filled with hundreds of never-before disclosed facts that are certain to amaze readers of all ages and pursuits. A must-read book for all Americans.



Our Hispanic Roots: What History Failed to Tell Us, Second Edition, can be purchased at www.JanawayGenealogy.com, Amazon.com, Barns and Nobel, Ingram, or your local bookstore.



About Janaway Publishing, Inc.:

Janaway Publishing, Inc., opened in 1999 and is a family-owned publishing company and bookstore, specializing in historical and genealogical material, located in Santa Maria, on the Central Coast of California. This Web site, www.JanawayGenealogy.com, is our retail arm, where our books and materials, as well as those of most all genealogical publishers, are available for purchase. We maintain a large number of titles, and can find many publications for you that are difficult to locate, or that are no longer in print. We are always seeking manuscripts from authors of local histories, and transcriptions of original records, such as wills, deeds, tax records, court records, military records, birth and death records, marriage records, church records, and tombstone inscriptions. We have established a program for authors and are actively seeking manuscript submissions.