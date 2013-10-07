Hispanics and Personal Care - US - September 2013: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Hispanics And Personal Care - US - September 2013



In order to grow the Hispanic market, personal care manufacturers need to find new ways to entice Hispanics to try new products and get excited about the shopping experience. Personal care products don’t need to be thought of as a commodity; less acculturated Hispanics still have a long way to go in learning about their options, and brands can help them get there. Targeting Hispanics through relevant promotions (such as refer-a-friend) and products specifically tailored to Latino needs is a good start.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hispanics-and-personal-care-us-september-2013



TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

Hispanics spend an average of $570 million on personal care

Figure 1: Average expenditures by Hispanic households for personal care products and services, at current prices, three-year rolling averages, 2007-12

Opportunity for personal care services, as Hispanics under index

Figure 2: Average expenditures for personal care products and services, by Hispanic and non-Hispanic households, indexed to all households, 2012

Nine in 10 Hispanic women buy personal care products of every variety

Figure 3: Personal care products purchased in last six months—any purchase, Hispanic women, July 2013

Mass merchandisers are preferred retailer for hygiene and beauty products

Figure 4: Type of retailer used for personal care product purchases, all Hispanics, July 2013

Spanish-speaking Hispanics more influenced by friends and family

Figure 5: Factors influencing buying decision, by language spoken in the home, July 2013

Promotions not speaking to least affluent Hispanics

Figure 6: Influence of promotions in the purchase decision, by household income, July 2013

Individual uniqueness resonates with less acculturated Hispanics

Figure 7: Agreement with attitudinal statements regarding self-image and personal care products, by language spoken in home, July 2013

What we think



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175953



Issues and Insights

How can personal care products stand out as more than a mere commodity?

Insight: educate less acculturated Hispanics on their choices

Why are promotions not speaking to less affluent Hispanics?

Insight: offer products in bulk, refer-a-friend promotions

How can products be positioned to meet Hispanics’ specific needs?

Insight: emphasize individual uniqueness



Latest Reports:

Mens Toiletries - China - September 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175952



Evolving lifestyles, changing social outlooks and cultural inspirations from the developed markets mean Chinese men are increasingly focused on their looks with a higher spending power. Brand premiumisation is one way to capitalise on the male vanity trend in China.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Rethink the size of male grooming market

Dominant segments size

Figure 1: Leading segments in China men’s toiletries, by value, 2007-12

Men’s facial skincare remains the key sector for the future growth of male grooming

Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18

Companies and brands

The consumer



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175952



Toiletry category penetration is on the rise

Figure 3: Toiletries used in the past 12 months, August 2013

Most men are active buyers of toiletries

Figure 4: Buyer typologies, August 2013

Brand’s credibility is a key motivating factor

Figure 5: Motivating factors for product purchase, August 2013

Key issues

Conversion and premiumisation based on segment profiles

Cross-selling is essential to unlock the opportunity for growth

Capitalise on male vanity in China

What it means



Red Meat - US - September 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175845



The red meat category is facing decreased interest from consumers in light of growing concerns over health and price. Yet the market still has opportunities to infuse some excitement into the category with premium positioning, new cuts of meat, value-added products, and new packaging.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175845



Executive Summary

The red meat market

Figure 1: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of red meat, at current prices, 2008-18

Market drivers

Key players

Figure 2: MULO sales of packaged red meat, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

The consumer

Red meat consumed by 90% of consumers at least once a month

Figure 3: Red meat consumption frequency, July 2013

Figure 4: Change in consumption behavior in past year, July 2013

Improved packaging may appeal to consumers

Figure 5: Red meat and pork attitudes, by gender, July 2013

What we think



About Us :

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com