Hispanics and Personal Care - US - September 2013: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends Growth

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Hispanics and Personal Care in US"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Hispanics And Personal Care - US - September 2013
In order to grow the Hispanic market, personal care manufacturers need to find new ways to entice Hispanics to try new products and get excited about the shopping experience. Personal care products don’t need to be thought of as a commodity; less acculturated Hispanics still have a long way to go in learning about their options, and brands can help them get there. Targeting Hispanics through relevant promotions (such as refer-a-friend) and products specifically tailored to Latino needs is a good start.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Hispanics spend an average of $570 million on personal care
Figure 1: Average expenditures by Hispanic households for personal care products and services, at current prices, three-year rolling averages, 2007-12
Opportunity for personal care services, as Hispanics under index
Figure 2: Average expenditures for personal care products and services, by Hispanic and non-Hispanic households, indexed to all households, 2012
Nine in 10 Hispanic women buy personal care products of every variety
Figure 3: Personal care products purchased in last six months—any purchase, Hispanic women, July 2013
Mass merchandisers are preferred retailer for hygiene and beauty products
Figure 4: Type of retailer used for personal care product purchases, all Hispanics, July 2013
Spanish-speaking Hispanics more influenced by friends and family
Figure 5: Factors influencing buying decision, by language spoken in the home, July 2013
Promotions not speaking to least affluent Hispanics
Figure 6: Influence of promotions in the purchase decision, by household income, July 2013
Individual uniqueness resonates with less acculturated Hispanics
Figure 7: Agreement with attitudinal statements regarding self-image and personal care products, by language spoken in home, July 2013
What we think
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Issues and Insights
How can personal care products stand out as more than a mere commodity?
Insight: educate less acculturated Hispanics on their choices
Why are promotions not speaking to less affluent Hispanics?
Insight: offer products in bulk, refer-a-friend promotions
How can products be positioned to meet Hispanics’ specific needs?
Insight: emphasize individual uniqueness
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Mens Toiletries - China - September 2013
: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175952
Evolving lifestyles, changing social outlooks and cultural inspirations from the developed markets mean Chinese men are increasingly focused on their looks with a higher spending power. Brand premiumisation is one way to capitalise on the male vanity trend in China.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Rethink the size of male grooming market
Dominant segments size
Figure 1: Leading segments in China men’s toiletries, by value, 2007-12
Men’s facial skincare remains the key sector for the future growth of male grooming
Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18
Companies and brands
The consumer
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Toiletry category penetration is on the rise
Figure 3: Toiletries used in the past 12 months, August 2013
Most men are active buyers of toiletries
Figure 4: Buyer typologies, August 2013
Brand’s credibility is a key motivating factor
Figure 5: Motivating factors for product purchase, August 2013
Key issues
Conversion and premiumisation based on segment profiles
Cross-selling is essential to unlock the opportunity for growth
Capitalise on male vanity in China
What it means
Red Meat - US - September 2013
: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175845
The red meat category is facing decreased interest from consumers in light of growing concerns over health and price. Yet the market still has opportunities to infuse some excitement into the category with premium positioning, new cuts of meat, value-added products, and new packaging.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Click Here To Download Detail Report:
http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175845
Executive Summary
The red meat market
Figure 1: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of red meat, at current prices, 2008-18
Market drivers
Key players
Figure 2: MULO sales of packaged red meat, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013
The consumer
Red meat consumed by 90% of consumers at least once a month
Figure 3: Red meat consumption frequency, July 2013
Figure 4: Change in consumption behavior in past year, July 2013
Improved packaging may appeal to consumers
Figure 5: Red meat and pork attitudes, by gender, July 2013
What we think
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