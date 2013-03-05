HisRecipes.com Publishes Homemade Bread Recipe to Amazon Kindle

Zagreb, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- HisRecipes.com has today announced that their new step-by step photo recipe book with Homemade Bread Recipe has been published on Amazon Kindle. HisRecipes.com is a new web page for people who love preparing new meals and cooking in general.



HisRecipe.com website can be the first step for people who are just now entering the world of cooking and Homemade Bread Recipe is just one piece of that big project.



Homemade Bread Recipe gives you detailed instructions how to prepare this part of every meal and it is now officially published on Amazon. In this recipe, you will find every single detail, from list of ingredients through mixing, kneading, baking and serving. The most important thing is that every step of the preparation has been photographed.



This type of step-by-step photo recipe book gives a guarantee to anyone that he can follow it and prepare homemade bread, even if he never made any type of pastry or never cooked at all.



“When I first started to cook I had ordinary recipes with just a list of ingredients, couple sentences of instruction and maybe a photo how it should look like when it’s done. I’m sure that you will agree with me that it’s not enough. Sometimes you just need additional information or pictures so that you know what you maybe did wrong. That is the main reason why I have started HisRecipes.com website to help everybody prepare tasty meals without any trouble. Let’s face it, if you are just starting to cook and your meals don’t turn up as they should, that might discourage you from further cooking”, said Thomas Miller, author of all recipes and founder of HisRecipes.com website.



Miller added how he hopes that this type of detailed and affordable recipes will help people prepare their own meals and desserts much often. Therefore, homemade bread recipe is just one his products made especially for you and more tasty recipes are coming very soon. As his cooking was difficult in the beginning, he decided to make it easy for others that never cooked before. At the end, Miller invited everyone to - www.HisRecipes.com as well as his Amazon's Author page.



Homemade bread recipe book can be purchased through its official Amazon page here.



About HisRecipes.com

HisRecipes.com was founded in 2012. by Thomas Miller as a website for cooking, baking and preparing delicious meals in your own kitchen. All the recipes that you will find there had been tested and prepared by the author. In every recipe, you will get additional information, useful tips and advices. Miller’s specialty is publishing detailed step-by-step photo recipes on Amazon Kindle.



