New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The Histology and Cytology Market is projected to grow at a rate of 13.2% in terms of value, from USD 12.61 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 34.51 Billion by 2027. Histology and Cytology procedures are related to the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, which includes structure and function, whereas cytology is the study of human cells. Histology and cytology market had experienced a huge growth with regards to healthcare industries as several fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies.



Currently, use of molecular techniques is a widely accepted method in histology and cytology as an enabler of morphology for diagnosing and prognosing. Moreover, the study of markers of therapeutic response has been helpful in some types of neoplasms for diagnosing cancer. There are numerous advantages in the use of cytological material to perform molecular studies: ease of obtaining fresh sample, ability to check the quality of the sample immediately after draw and better preservation of DNA and RNA. The possibility of using genomic and proteomic research in small quantities of sample obtained by fine-needle aspiration (ENA) can minimize invasive procedures and allow the monitoring of cancer, thereby increasing the demand of histology and cytology procedures. PCR, microarrays, proteomic and other sequencing methodologies are now being validated in cytological samples. Proper specimen processing is of utmost importance in maintaining morphology and nucleic acid integrity. The role of the cytopathologist is mandatory in the collection and selection of cells.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2194



Further key findings from the report suggest



Histology and cytology market had experienced a huge growth in the healthcare industry as several fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies

Roche launched the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner which is a high-speed slide scanner for digital pathology in March 2018. It reduces workflow errors and improves image quality. Such product launches are expected to drive histology and cytology market

Cytology testing attributed to large disease prevalence and adoption of the test for cervix screening. The segment can maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and cost-effectiveness

Flow Cytometry sub-segment was expected to show the maximum CAGR during the forecast period within the test type segmentation of the histology and cytology. This segment is used to detect and measure characteristics of cell mainly used in laboratories which contribute to the market growth of this product segment

The histology and cytology market will prove advantageous to the Asia-Pacific region to a great extent. It's CAGR was the highest amongst all regions during the forecast period.The major factor driving the growth of this market is the huge population density in countries like India and China and increasing awareness about these tests

In September 2018, Phillips launched computational pathology software, Tissue Mark, for automated ovarian and prostate tumor detection, which provides doctors and lab technicians with an effective histology and cytology diagnosis tool

Some of the key players operating in the histology and cytology market are Abbott Laboratories; Becton Dickinson and Company; BrandTech Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Southwest Precision Instruments, and Trivitron Healthcare



Browse Complete Report "Histology and Cytology Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/histology-and-cytology-market



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Histology and cytology market based on type, disease type, treatment type, test type, end-use and region:



Type of Examination in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Cytology

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

Histology



Test Type in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Microscopy methods

Cytochemistry and histochemistry

Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence

Flow cytometry

Molecular genetic methods

Cytogenic tests

karyotyping

fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)

Polymerase chain reaction

Others



End-use of Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Hospitals/Clinics

Biopharmaceuticals companies

Academia

Other end-users



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of Tests amongst the aging population



3.2. Rising number of well-equipped clinical laboratories



Chapter 4. Histology and Cytology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Histology and Cytology Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Histology and Cytology Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



…………



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Strategy Benchmarking



9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Abbott Laboratories



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Becton Dickinson And Company



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. BrandTech Scientific



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Hoffman-la-Roche



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Hologic



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2194



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Histology and Cytology market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com