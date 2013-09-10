Port Conway, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Belle Grove Plantation, historic site and the birthplace of James Madison, fourth president of the United States, author of the Bill of Rights and the acknowledged “Father of the Constitution”, is opening to the public for the first time in its history as a bed and breakfast.



Established in 1670 on the banks of the Rappahannock River in King George Country as a tobacco plantation, Belle Grove has played a part in the nation’s history, starting with James Madison’s birth, and continuing through the civil war when it became a resting place for the regiment pursuing John Wilkes Booth after Abraham Lincoln’s murder in the Ford Theatre.



Since the civil war, Belle Grove Plantation has been privately owned, and over time fell into severe disrepair. Just over two years ago, Brett and Michelle Darnell began the painstaking restoration of this historic site and national treasure, documenting their progress in a blog that is followed by readers in over 154 countries worldwide.



Set to launch officially in November as a luxury Bed & Breakfast Inn, Brett and Michelle have begun to open Belle Grove with a “soft” opening. “We are excited to open this Southern plantation to the public, after so many years of being hidden from the public's eyes.” says Michelle Darnell.



Beyond operating as a bed and breakfast, the Darnells want the historic site of James Madison's birthto be open to the public for a broad variety of events. They have already held their first wedding on the grounds, and there are plans for historic and local groups to also hold events there. “We want everyone who treasures history to come and experience this beautiful historic home.” says Michelle.



With the two year restoration almost complete, and period antiques and furnishings being put in place, Belle Grove is once again, ready to be part of America’s history.



Belle Grove Plantation is located at:

9221 Belle Grove Drive King George, Virginia 22485



For more information, contact Michelle Darnell, 540-621-7340, information@bellegroveplantation.com . Please visit our web site at www.bellegroveplantation.com