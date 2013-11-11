Historical Data from Overall Equipment Effectiveness Only Provides Simple Calculations

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Richard Moran COO of System Insights, reported OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) software provides only simple calculations based on historical data. Moran said, “vimana supports very complex patterns in generating metrics, alerts, and reports. This allows manufacturers to observe instant and transient patterns in the data, identifying exactly why the machine is in a downtime. System Insights performs a pattern match against loads, positions, alarms, overrides and applies this when presenting a full picture of the production. OEE applications do not support these capabilities - but rather simple calculations based on historical data.”



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning, and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



Users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect machine usage. With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimana clients are saving between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400