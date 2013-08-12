History of Robotic Truck Benefits Highlights Reduced Operation Costs and Increased Safety

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The history of Seegrid’s robotics industrial trucks was recently documented in a report titled, “History of Vision-Guided Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles in Material Handling and Their Benefits.” The benefits of Vision-Guided Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) include reduction of labor costs and improved safety to humans, facility and product. Improved plant safety is realized by removing unpredictable, human operated forklifts from an operation.



According to the new Seegrid blog, in 2003, Dr. Hans Moravec co-founded Seegrid Corporation, the first manufacturer of vision-guided flexible AGVs, also known as robotic industrial trucks. Seegrid's AGVs use specially designed stereoscopic cameras and 3D evidence grid technology to perceive their surroundings. Evidence grid technology, invented by Moravec at the Carnegie Mellon University Mobile Robot Lab, accumulates reliable probabilities of occupancy for each point in space, even when poor lighting and changing surroundings make seeing difficult.



Seegrid's vision-guided flexible AGVs use 360-degree imagery to build 3D maps for route navigation in unmodified facilities. The unmanned vehicles visually follow a trained route without help from a human driver, guide wires, special landmarks, or electronic positioning systems.



With increasing customer demands, leaner budgets, and safety initiatives, vision-guided automated guided vehicles are rapidly entering the market. Vision-guided AGVs are gaining popularity because of the simplicity, flexibility, and affordability. Before vision-guided vehicles were introduced, automation was not an affordable option for every warehouse or manufacturing operation. Because vision-guided AGVs are built off familiar industrial truck platforms and utilize cameras for navigation, the vehicles are a more affordable option than traditional AGVs that are engineered and custom built for a specific operation. Since vision-guided vehicles are not custom engineered, catalog pricing is available and affordable.



To read the blog in its entirety click this link: http://tinyurl.com/mz3s4wt.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500