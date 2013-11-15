History of World War II Comes Alive on European Tour

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- 2014 marks the 70th anniversary of D-Day. On the 16-day World War II Memorial Tour of Europe, Image Tours Inc. offers the chance to explore the historical events and monuments associated with D-Day, while remembering the many American men and women who fought for freedom on the shores of France and throughout Europe.



The tour explores the museums, battlefields, monuments, and culture of Western Europe. Start in the German town of Nuremberg, the site of Hitler’s Parade Grounds. Dachau gives a heart-wrenching look inside one of the Nazi concentration camps. The tour also provides the option to visit the Eagle’s Nest, Hitler’s hilltop hideaway, and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, where the young girl and her family hid during World War II. Visit the Diekirch National Museum of Military History and the American Cemetery where General George Patton is buried in Luxembourg. In Belgium, tour the monuments of Bastogne and the surrounding battlefield locations, which pay tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives during the Battle of the Bulge.



The country of France holds a wealth of history along its Normandy coast. A visit to the Caen Peace Memorial and Museum, the Normandy Landing Beaches of Utah and Omaha, Ste-Mere-Eglise, Airborne Museum, the artillery battery at Longues-sur-Mer, Arromanches, the D-Day Landing Museum, and the German-built Atlantic Wall await your two-day exploration. Some of the visits are deeply personal for returning veterans and family members of veterans.



The tour also features many scenic and cultural highlights of Western Europe including a cruise past the castles along the Rhine River, the historical city of Munich in Germany, the beautiful French countryside, and the glittering lights of Paris.



This fully escorted tour can be arranged with air from Philadelphia, and includes all land transportation in Europe, hotel accommodations, a tour manager, several museum admissions, 23 meals, and airport transfers. The 16-day tour (14 nights in Europe) features four one-night stays and five two-night stays. Departures offered in 2014 include May 15, July 3, and September 11. Veterans will receive a $50 discount in addition to any other discounts available at time of booking.



After taking the trip, tour participant Gene Dorsey commented, “This was truly a trip of a lifetime. I would highly recommend it to anyone with an interest in WWII history.”



For more information on this exciting World War II Memorial Tour of Europe or any of Image Tours’ other 2014 Europe vacations, contact A World of Travel at Ph: 302-838-2568.



Contact: A World of Travel

Ph: 302-838-2568

Elaine Parsons

http://www.imagetours.com

sales@imagetours.com