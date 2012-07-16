Hit Series "Zombie Go Boom" Kick's Off Another Bloody Season

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Could you kill a zombie with a high heel shoe or a bowling ball? Zombie Go Boom puts baseball bats, machetes, hammers and other household items to the tests as weapons of choice to bring down the walking dead anywhere they roam.



The popular show, with over 4 million views, is back to put the speculation to rest, by testing zombie survival theories found in video games, movies and television shows like “The Walking Dead” in real-life settings to see if you could survive a zombie outbreak.



In the premiere episode, "Zombie Go Boom” will recreate scenes made famous by the hit video game series "Call of Duty.” Viewers will see if a souvenir tomahawk can really crush a zombie’s skull.



Other highly anticipated episodes this season include testing Ninja weapons and recreating scenes from popular movies and games such as "Zombieland," "Skyrim,” and "Mortal Kombat." The upcoming ZGB episodes Mario and Luigi vs. Zombies and X-Box vs. PS3 vs. Wii will find out which game system is best for killing the walking dead…for good.



"With the popularity of zombie survival books, zombie video games and TV shows like The Walking Dead, we've all wondered if what we've read and seen would really work. It was time to test things out and separate fact from fiction", says Chuck Mere, co-creator and host of "Zombie Go Boom.”



The show has invited their fans to get involved by launching a funding project on the popular Kickstarter site. The show promises everything from an associate producer credit to a guest spot on the show for getting involved with the new season. "We're hoping our fans will help us make Season 3 the wildest yet by donating to our Kickstarter project and they'll get some great rewards as well,” says Mere.



Season 3 will feature special make-up effects by Chris Mills, owner of Silver Shamrock Lab. Chris has worked on Spike TV's "Deadliest Warrior," History Channel’s "Zombies: A Living History" as well as several feature films. "Chris and his team bring top flight Hollywood special effects to our show as well as ballistic gel heads as seen on Deadliest Warrior…we couldn't be happier to have Chris on board as a special effects supervisor and producer,” says James Sweet, co-Creator of "Zombie Go Boom".



"Zombie Go Boom" has over 4 million views and a worldwide fan base from the United States, UK, Brazil, Egypt, Austria, Ireland, France and many more. The series stars Jim Goza, Chuck Mere, Francis Wilson and Charles Fultz. The new season is written by James Sweet, Chuck Mere and Jim Goza. It is directed by James Sweet and Chuck Mere, and is produced by Zombie Go Boom, LLC.



About Zombie Go Boom, LLC

“Zombie Go Boom,” is produced by 3-time Emmy Award winning television creative director James Sweet and Emmy Award winning independent filmmaker Chuck Mere. "Zombie Go Boom" is fast becoming a global brand aimed at the 18-35 year old male demographic.



Kickstarter: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/253001445/zombie-go-boom-season-3



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Zombie-Go-Boom/217091111638816



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/zombiegoboomtv