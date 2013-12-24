San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Hit the ground running with a new yoga studio business, ensuring a successful endeavor with master guidance from CenteredBusiness.com. Al Lipper is an expert in providing surefire success using yoga studio business models and has helped yoga studio businesses across the globe to have a prospering start. Their super studio manual, online classes, free studio tools and more ensure that a lack of business experience will never hurt chances of a promising start in the yoga studio business.



As yoga is becoming a popular way to remain fit, more and more people are looking forward to starting their own yoga studio businesses but often don't quite know where to start. CenteredBusiness.com has been paving the way for yoga studio businesses to reach the masses, gain popularity, and yield profits with their tried and tested yoga studio business plan models.



Whether yoga professionals are looking to start a yoga studio, or already have an existing shop and are looking for a makeover, ace business coach Al Lipper can guide yoga studio businesses to a flourishing start or a successful revamp. His clients include yoga studio owners who have outstanding yoga and teaching skills, but need a yoga studio business plan model to assure success and with CenteredBusiness.com, they are already reaping benefits.



Their masterly crafted yoga studio business manuals help clients to analyze, understand, and model their businesses based on real world yoga studios that are already thriving. All the business tools CenteredBusiness.com provides give yoga studio owners access the most effective and powerful techniques and secrets to ensure success in their yoga studio business.



About CenteredBusiness.com

For years, Al Lipper at CenteredBusiness.com has been helping yoga studio owners make their businesses more profitable, while showing down their actual pace of work. At CenteredBusiness.com, there are business tools designed specifically for yoga studio owners in order to help them to run a more successful yoga studio and to start their business more quickly and easily, with less hassle. Al Lipper also helps studio owners who are struggling to grow their business, while sharing his unique perspective on overcoming the stressful and overwhelming tasks of running a profitable yoga, Pilates or tai chi studio through his experiences as a leadership coach, CEO, and motivational speaker.



To learn more please visit http://www.centeredbusiness.com or call him at (805) 544-3938.