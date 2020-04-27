Hit the Pedal and Go Zoom with "FORZA" by 6ixRings and Meikan

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Detroit-bred hip-hop/rap artist "6ixRings" recently joined forces with rap artist Meikan in order to release a new piece of studio work, "FORZA". The song immediately kicks off with a massive bass line over a lo-fi 808 beat with a lot of grit.



FORZA has aggressive edge to it, and the artist's lyrical flow almost has a 16th note feel to it, going for a very articulate vibe. FORZA offers a very mesmerizing background melody, giving the song a darker edge, along with the big distorted synth bass that makes the sound of the instrumentals even more energetic. The hooks are memorable and catchy, going for a really infectious vibe.



Meikan also brings a special feel to this release, getting down and dirty on a stellar verse. If you are a fan of rap with a southern vibe, as well as modern trap music, you are definitely going to connect with this one.



The single is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services. Find out more about 6ixRings on Instagram and do not miss out on FORZA and other astonishing releases from this talented act.



http://instagram.com/6ixRingsOfficial



About 6ixRings

Detroit-bred singer-songwriter, 6ixRings made his way to the music scene in 2019 with his single "Love and Money". Coming from a troubled childhood, 6ix has always been able to drive experiences, pain and joy into his writing. In 2006 his love for songwriting led him to pen tracks "Forever" and "Famous" for UK artist Jaxz. Never wanting to be boxed-in, he utilizes his songwriting skills to branch into various genres, such as Pop/R&B/Hip Hop/Rap.



Media Contact:



Christopher Horn

contact@6ixRingsMusic.com