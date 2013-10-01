HitchAnything Launches Organization Sponsorship Program for Clubs and Non-Profits

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Hitching and towing is a useful and often vital means by which individuals with small to Large sized vehicles can transport larger loads on the roads using trailers or cargo management products. In order to do so safely, hitch manufacturers design and test tow bars, hitches, and trailers. HitchAnything is a leading supplier for many of the best brands in the towing industry, and is now offering an Organization Sponsorship Program to assist clubs and organizations with discounted prices and dedicated support.



HitchAnything is able to provide the discounted rates on their entire catalog, which includes trailer hitches, fifth wheel hitches, ball mounts, cargo carriers, bike racks and roof racks. They also host a wide range of accessories including brake controllers, wiring kits, fuel systems and ramps to ensure that all towing and hitching needs are met.



Organizations interested in registering with HitchAnything.com can send an initial enquiry via email to apply for the special status, which will entitle them to the discounts but also dedicated product support, not only in getting new parts up and running but in maintaining their use as well.



Andrew Peek, Vice President of Operations for HitchAnything explained, “We are providing this support and preferential rates to clubs and non-profits who are enriching their communities they are part of. Towing is an essential, but often overlooked role in providing these services, whether they are hosting an event or transporting goods to those in need. The discounts enable them to save on their equipment costs and the dedicated product support ensures that they are capable of fulfilling their goals without being held back by any knowledge or support in using towing products."



About HitchAnything

HitchAnything sells only the highest quality products from top manufacturers, believing strongly in the customer being their top priority. HitchAnything strives daily to meet the needs of their customers, and their trained and educated staff is available by email and phone to answer any questions or concerns for the lifetime of any of their products. For more information, please visit: http://www.hitchanything.com/