‘Hite Technologies’ Launches New SEO Website to Serve the Greater Pittsburgh Area

But if customers can’t find the company online while doing an internet search, all of that hard work will be for nothing.



This is why search engine optimization, or SEO, has become such a popular term in recent years. SEO is a complex system that helps improve the visibility of a website in search engines like Google. SEO involves, among other things, determining which words people are most likely to use during an internet search and which search engines customers work with the most.



A new website is already receiving a lot of attention for helping business owners in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area improve their visibility online by offering Pittsburgh SEO services, website development, and more.



Hite Technologies offers customized and affordable website solutions to small start-up businesses and medium-sized corporations. The staff’s goal is to provide outstanding service and customer service to each and every Pittsburgh SEO customer.



“Do you operate a Pittsburgh company with a great website no one seems to pay attention to?” an article on the company’s website asked.



“Are you so far down on results for Google and other search engines that you can't even find your website on the rankings? Do you get one or two hits a day at best? Are your conversions lagging in spite of the money and time you put into developing a great website?”



As the staff at Hite Technology knows, business websites must be more than well-designed and attractive to look at; SEO must also come into play to be sure as many potential customers as possible can find the website.



For example, Hite Technologies can work with the content on an existing website, making it keyword optimized so that it will rank higher in search engines. Backlinks that help bring customers to the website are also an important part of Pittsburgh SEO, as is social networking and customer testimonials that will entice people to visit a company’s website.



In addition, a website’s design must also be taken into consideration; a disorganized site won’t rank high on search engines. In order to make their Pittsburgh SEO clients’ websites as user-friendly as possible, Hite Technologies also offers website development and design services.



About Hite Technologies

Hite Technologies was built on one man’s dream to offer customized and affordable website solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers website development and design services along with SEO services in and around the Altoona, Johnstown, State College and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania areas. For more information, please visit http://www.hitetech.com