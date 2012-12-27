HitLights Provides LED Strip Lights for Decorative and Official Use, Offers Free Shipping over $60

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- HitLights, one of the leading providers of LED products in North America, has recently added various LED strip lights to their inventory. These LED strip lights are specifically made for decoration, business, research and project uses. HitLights is also offering free shipping for orders over $60 on all of its items. The company is dedicated in providing LED light bulbs, automotive LED lights, LED gadgets and LED strip lights.



Hitlights strip lights are unique in design and according to the company have been manufactured for maximum efficiency. The led strip lights have been categorized into – indoor LED strip light, outdoor LED strip light, color changing LED strip light, LED strip light kit and UL LED strip light. The company states that the replacement cost of their LEDs is one of the best available anywhere as they can last up to 10 years. The company further states that due to the fairly high energy efficiency of LEDs, people can use them for decorations or business without worrying about the cost. The indoor and outdoor led strip lights come in different colors and level of brightness. The outdoor led strip lights also come in three different waterproof levels for decorating pools, boats and backyards.



A product that has recently become popular is the color changing LED strip light, informs the company. This strip light is suitable for both indoors and outdoors and also supports a wireless control. HitLights further informs that the multiple colors on one LED strip allows personalization in case specific color is needed.



UL LED strip lights are usually used for business projects when there is a high safety requirement, elaborates the company. The company also states that there is a provision of customized LED strip lights for specified business projects.



HitLights is also a provider of strip lights led accessories such as power transformers, wire and connectors, dimmers and controllers, DC connect wire and many more for completion of projects. The company has also been educating the general public on LEDs. Being highly efficient and having long life span, HitLights is sure that the next generation of lighting will belong to LED. Not only for the savings that it can bring about but because it’s comparatively very green technology.



About HitLights Inc

HitLights Inc is one of the leading companies in providing LED products. Through their online platform, http://www.hitlights.com/, the company provides LED light bulbs, LED strip lights, Automotive LED lights and LED gadgets. The company is known for its unique designs and highly efficient products. The company has also gained popularity for its LED awareness, an effort to help people make an energy efficient choice.



For more information about LED strip lights, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of hitlights.com, please email at info@hitlights.com.