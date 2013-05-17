A Hitwoman and Talking Lizard Make for Laughs in JB Lynn Novella

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Author JB Lynn celebrates the success of her novella "The Hitwoman Gets Lucky", which is Book 2.5 in the Confessions of a Slightly Neurotic Hitwoman series. The ebook is currently available as a free download on iTunes, and can be found at https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/the-hitwoman-gets-lucky/id632318277?mt=11



Confessions of a Slightly Neurotic Hitwoman tells the story of Maggie Lee, a somewhat crazy office worker turned part-time hitwoman who talks to her pet lizard. The lizard, named Godzilla (or God for short), talks back, and is possibly more neurotic than Maggie. It's a very co-dependent relationship between Maggie and God. Other problems in Maggie's life include her dyslexic Doberman, her mom in a mental institution and her dad in the pen. She also is the guardian of her niece Katie, the reason she picks up work as an assassin, to pay Katie's medical bills. In this particular novella "The Hitwoman Gets Lucky", Maggie has to turn to becoming a thief, something at which she is much less adept than at killing people. Her mentor in murder has called on Maggie to help him steal something from a professional thief at a casino in Atlantic City.



The entire series has been very successful for JB Lynn, and has been compared to Janet Evanovich's Plum series and Stephanie Bond's Body Movers series. This novella is currently ranked #4 in Amazon Kindle Store's Humor section. "The Hitwoman Gets Lucky" can be found on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Hitwoman-Confessions-Slightly-Neurotic-ebook/dp/B00BQMEPV6



