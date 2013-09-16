Hitz WP380 Wireless Headset by Creative - Now Available

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Since the world is going through many technological changes in the present times, many new inventions have won the hearts of millions of tech-savvy people in various parts of the world. Wireless headsets were created for the utmost convenience of all of those individuals who enjoy listening to music and want to acquire a premium sound experience. The new Hitz Wp389 is the latest model in Creative’s mainstream wireless headset collection and has just been released. One of the most unique things about the headset is the fact that it allows people to share audio’s wirelessly between two ShareMe- enabled creative headsets from a single mobile device.



Hitz Wp380 was basically announced on the 5th of September recently and now is available in the market for all the interested buyers. The headsets are quite similar to those of the Aurvana series by Creative in terms of features and specifications. Individuals who like listening to music simultaneously or an audio book are recommended to try out this wireless headset as it offers a one-of-a-kind-experience. Moreover, it is also perfect for watching a movie at all times of the day or to listen to a podcast. The wireless headset is known for its tremendous bass along with the other advanced features which is making it a top notch sound device in the market.



Apart from the similar headset, Hitz WP380 is completely compatible with iPod, iPhones, iPad, along with Android smartphones and all the other sorts of communication devices which are available these days. The advanced Bluetooth system supported by the wireless headset makes connecting with the other devices for sharing purposes all the more easy and convenient. The striking and appealing design of the headset is the first thing which is likely to capture the attention of people since it is modern and radiant. The key features of Hitz WP380 include Tap and Play NFC technology and Bluetooth 3.0, multi-point connectivity, HD voice ready, sharing with ShareMe enabled devices, 34mm neodymium drivers, wireless audio support codec and much more. The device even works when the battery runs out; with the help of the bundled audio cable.



The wireless headset arrives with a USB charging cable, detachable audio cable and a soft portable pouch. For people who are interested to know, the retail price of Hitz WP380 is $139 and it is going to be exclusively available from authorized dealers in the month of October, 2013.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19509/creative-introduces-new-hitz-wp380-wireless-headset/



Media contact



Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore