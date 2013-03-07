HIV Awareness Zumbathon Will Be Held at the Jewish Community Centre

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- With the high cost of medication for people suffering with HIV, Luis Alberto was inspired to host the first HIV Awareness Zumbathon to provide assistance to those who cannot afford to purchase medicine and food in Dallas, Texas. The HIV Awareness Zumbathon goal is to end HIV stigma and discrimination and engage new stakeholders in the fight against the disease with the ultimate goal of ending the epidemic and providing assistance to those suffering with the disease.



On March 24, 2013, HIV Awareness Zumbathon will take place at the Jewish Community Centre 7500 Northaven Dallas, Texas 75230 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with an awesome instructor line-up consisting Luis Alberto, Didi Lopez, Nohemi “Mimi” Parra, Michelle Weaver, Diana Lynette ,Christian Munoz, and DJ Enrique Salinas. There will be silent auction and vendor Carla Harrell, The Rhinestone Artist, will have a display supporting the cause.



Purchase tickets through PayPal at $15.00 to FV6SVN8@gmail.com and place HIV Awareness Zumbathon in comment section. Payments will be $25.00 at the door.



