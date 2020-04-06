HIV Diagnostics Market Analysis and Clinical Research Outlook 2020 - Top Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- HIV diagnostics market is driven by global increase in prevalence of HIV/AIDS, rise in number of blood transfusions and blood donations, benefits of point-of-care instruments & kits in which patients can be diagnosed even outside the laboratory setting, and increasing government initiatives. In addition, technological advancements in disease diagnostic tests, improvement and commercialization of novel, regulatory approved point of care and rapid CD4, p24 antigen and EID tests are expected to boost the HIV diagnostics market over the forecast period.



Top Players Included:



Some of the players in HIV diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany) Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fisher Bioblock Holding II SNC (Thermo-Fisher Scientific) (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Alere Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) to name a few.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically HIV diagnostics market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds dominant revenue share in global HIV diagnostics market, and it is due to rapid adoption of technologically, advanced diagnostic solutions, and growing demand for portable and point of care (POC) diagnostic devices. Furthermore, large pool of patients suffering with HIV and mandatory implementation of HIV screening tests are expected to boost regional penetration of HIV diagnostics. As per the WHO statistics, by the end of 2011, 1.4 Mn people were infected with HIV/AIDS including adults and children. Asia-Pacific expected to be lucrative market for HIV diagnostics, owing to growing patients suffering from HIV/AIDS and increase in awareness among the population related to HIV diagnostics. In the Middle East and Africa region, South Africa has enormous opportunity due to increasing awareness and presence of a large number of infected people. According to UNAIDS report, 2016, 19.4 Mn people in Eastern and South Africa alone living with HIV, and it is more than half of the HIV infected people around the world.



Segmentation Overview:



Based on type of test, HIV diagnostics market is segmented into



CD4 count

Antibody test

Viral identification

Viral load

Others



Based on end-user, HIV diagnostics market is segmented into



Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Blood banks

Home care settings



Global HIV diagnosis market is growing at steady state. Government and non-government organizations are also participating in creating and growing awareness related to early HIV diagnosis and available diagnostic tests and equipment. According to WHO, 2015, there is 0.8% prevalence of HIV globally and Sab-Saharan Africa remains most severely affected area with 70% of people for global population. For instance, the unmet requirements in Asia and Africa region for HIV diagnosis, and the government initiatives taken in the region may drive the market for HIV diagnostics. Market players adopting mergers and acquisitions to increase the market position in HIV diagnostics market. In addition, market has a number of pipeline products in accurate and quick diagnosis of HIV few of them are Visitect CD4, Chipcare CD4, and MBIO CD4. Antibody diagnosis test is predominant among the segments. Due to the introduction of point of care products can easily and quickly diagnose disease.



Some of the various area of Analysis Included in the HIV Diagnostics Market Report:



1. The report highlights that the competitive territory of the HIV Diagnostics Market business place, crucially involves the key companies of the Market.



2. Here involves the In-depth knowledge of the sales quantity/ Quality and the market size of each company, and additionally the gross margin of each player.



3. A basic Outline about the companies, associated with their key rivals and its manufacturing foundation is provided in the Report.



4. This report is a collection of factors such as in micro-level detailing, information about the products being produced by each company of the HIV Diagnostics Market, product details, scope application, and the price patterns.



5. Mainly the Technological Advancement of the Global HIV Diagnostics Market has also added incredible growth to the market.



