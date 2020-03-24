Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "HIV/AIDS drugs" market is likely to derive growth form the increasing prevalence of the disease across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "HIV/AIDS Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 25,314.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 40,675.0 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period



Key Players Operating in The Hiv Drugs Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- ViiV Healthcare

- Gilead Sciences

- Merck Sharp & Dohme

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals

- Theratechnologies

- Mylan Pharmaceuticals

- Genentech

- AbbVie



Increasing Drug Approvals Will Enable Market Growth

The increasing emphasis on the research and development of HIV/AIDS drugs has led to several drug innovations in recent years. The increasing demand for therapeutic procedures and treatment methods has created a subsequent emphasis on the development of related drugs. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the increasing emphasis on HIV/AIDS treatment will encourage regulatory authorities to approve the usage of proposed drugs. Fortune Business Insights has identified growing regulatory approvals as one of the primary growth stimulators that have constituted a substantial amount of global HIV/AIDS drugs market value in recent years.



Increasing Prevalence of AIDS will Create Growth Opportunities

The rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS has resulted in increasing emphasis on the development of treatment methods and drugs associated with the treatment of this disease. According to data published by the Joint United Nations Program in 2018, around 37.9 million people in the world are diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Among the 37.9 million people, around 23.3 million people were undergoing antiretroviral therapy.

Due to the increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS across the world, the HIV/AIDS drugs companies have witnessed massive growth opportunities in recent years. The large patient pool will offer a huge potential for growth of several companies in the market, which in turn, will have a direct impact on the global HIV/AIDS drugs market in the forthcoming years. The report includes several factors that constituted an increase in the global HIV/AIDS market value in recent years.



