The global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2019 to about $30.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for such drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $34.2 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global HIV Drugs Market: ViiV Healthcare; Gilead Sciences; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).



Industry News and Updates:



ViiV Healthcare announces FDA approval of an expanded indication for Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine), a complete two-drug regimen for virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1



London, 6 August 2020 – ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine) as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection to replace the current antiretroviral (ARV) regimen in adults who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) on a stable ARV regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known resistance to the individual components of Dovato.



Dovato, a complete, once-daily, single-tablet, two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (DTG) 50 mg and lamivudine (3TC) 300 mg, allows adults living with HIV the option to manage their virus without a third ARV. It is free of tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and abacavir (ABC). Dovato was first approved by the FDA in April 2019 as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with no ARV treatment history and with no known resistance to the individual components of Dovato.



Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020



September 30, 2020 -- FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced its upcoming contributions to the HIV Glasgow 2020 conference, taking place virtually from October 5-8. Gilead will present 13 studies from the company's HIV research and development programs in addition to supporting several other independent studies at the conference, which, along with its community-focused programs, reflect Gilead's ongoing focus and commitment to advancing scientific discovery and supporting the development and delivery of practical solutions that can help improve care for all people affected by HIV.

"As the needs of the HIV community evolve, we must also evolve our efforts to end the HIV epidemic through our scientific innovation and community support," said Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President and Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. "We constantly seek to understand the evolving unmet needs among persons living with HIV, and we are pleased to present new switch data for Biktarvy, as well as real-world findings and patient-reported outcomes from a treatment perspective, and new data on our first-in-class investigational long-acting injectable lenacapavir, which may represent a novel approach to HIV treatment."



Key Market Trends



The novel corona virus outbreak has augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat Covid 19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating corona virus infection.



The HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection. North America was the largest region in the HIV drugs market in 2019.



Side Effects of HIV Drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy. Antiretroviral drugs are used to treat HIV and AIDS as these drugs help lower viral load, control the growth of the virus, boosts the ability to fight infections, prevent HIV transmission to others and help stop or slow down symptoms. These drugs come with both short-term side effects (diarrhea, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain) and long-term side effects (depression, diabetes, heart disease, insomnia). There are several side effects associated with the therapy, thus impacting the growth of the market.



Antiretroviral drugs market are increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form. Example for multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs), include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo). Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) and Others. Multi-class Combination Products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval. According to WHO, around 770,000 people died from HIV in 2018. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.



Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease. According to WHO, 36.7 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2015, whereas, 1.1 million people died of AIDS related illness in the same year. the figure was 770,000 in 2018. The federal government agencies, and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT's); Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT's); Protease Inhibitors; Integrate Inhibitors; Fusion Inhibitors; Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors; Others;



2) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Others



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global HIV Drugs Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



