HIV Reservoirs Eradication: 2013 Workshop Sponsorship Opportunities

Toulon, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The 6 “International Workshop on HIV Persistence during Therapy” will be held in Miami (Fl, USA) 3-6 December 2013, gathering 250 worldwide researchers and clinicians working on HIV reservoirs and ways to eradicate them.



In 2003, a group of researchers launched the first “International Workshop on HIV Persistence during Therapy” held every 2-year in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten. Over the years, this meeting has been recognized as the reference workshop on HIV reservoirs, HIV persistence, and strategies toward an HIV cure. The workshop combines short updates given by renowned researchers and presentation of new, unpublished data, selected among the abstracts submitted by participants.



The sessions tackle the issue of HIV persistence from models of viral latency to drug discovery, through immunological and pharmaceutical aspects.



For its sixth edition, the Steering Committee (Alain Lafeuillade, France; Mario Stevenson, USA; David Margolis, USA) is helped by a Scientific Committee of researchers coming both from academia and industry. These Committees list all recognized experts in the field from USA, Australia and Europe.



The 2013 edition in Miami is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and by the French Agency for AIDS Research (ANRS). It has also already received the support of abbvie, ViiV Healthcare and Gilead.



The workshop website gives an overview of the different topics of the 2013 program as well as opportunities for support. Firms can back up financially this workshop, invite participants, insert advertisements in the abstract book or congress, and organize satellite symposia.



Supporting this major scientific event is a rare opportunity for your firm to make a difference in the fight of HIV and AIDS.



Contact

Alain Lafeuillade, MD. General Hospital, Toulon, France; Ph: +33 4 94145084; Email: lafeuillade@orange.fr; Website: http://www.informedhorizons.com/persistence2013